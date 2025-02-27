The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

TNA Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with this week’s installment of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 27, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS prime time Thursday night program:

* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. The System

* Tessa Blanchard to compete or be fired

* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Mike Santana competes

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships – Losers Become Personal Concierge: Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance

Check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

THURSDAY at 8/7c LIVE on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world. Tessa Blanchard competes on #TNAiMPACT for the first time in FOUR YEARS! pic.twitter.com/ubiF0AOaez — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2025

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet

360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world.@JodyThreat and @DaniLuna_pro face off with @Heathereckless and @Ashamae_Sebera and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team titles are ON THE LINE! Loser becomes PERSONAL CONCIERGE for 24 hours!… pic.twitter.com/3zNTOJTI01 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 25, 2025