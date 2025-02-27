The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
TNA Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with this week’s installment of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 27, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS prime time Thursday night program:
* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. The System
* Tessa Blanchard to compete or be fired
* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Mike Santana competes
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships – Losers Become Personal Concierge: Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance
