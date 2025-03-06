The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

TNA Wrestling returns this evening with a taped episode of TNA iMPACT at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 6, 2025:

* Oba Femi face-to-face with Moose

* The Hardys vs. The Colons

* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans

* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. Eric Young & The Northern Armory

* Elijah vs. Brian Myers

* First Class Penthouse with AJ Francis & KC Navarro

* Masha Slamovich to speak

THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada & TNA+ around the world!@Obaofwwe & @TheMooseNation go FACE TO FACE ahead of their NXT Title match at #WWERoadblock! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/DUCFmIgcpn — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 6, 2025

THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ around the world! TNA World Tag Team Champions @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND face off against Eddie and Orlando Colón on #TNAiMPACT! Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/GvikhYSvO8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 5, 2025

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ around the world! After being blindsided by @CoraJadeWWE last week on #TNAMPACT! We'll hear from Knockouts World Champion @mashaslamovich! pic.twitter.com/1chpjDew9R — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 4, 2025

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet

360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world!@_Iam_Elijah_ walks into the iMPACT Zone to face off with The System's @Myers_Wrestling! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/vyex8NfEEg — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 2, 2025