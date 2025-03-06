The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
TNA Wrestling returns this evening with a taped episode of TNA iMPACT at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 6, 2025:
* Oba Femi face-to-face with Moose
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. Eric Young & The Northern Armory
* Elijah vs. Brian Myers
* First Class Penthouse with AJ Francis & KC Navarro
* Masha Slamovich to speak
Check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.
