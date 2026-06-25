TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show and the “go-home” episode for the TNA Slammiversary pay per view this weekend.

Advertised for the June 25, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Mara Sadè vs. Ash by Elegance

* Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson

* Mr. Elegance, Cedric Alexander, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, & KC Navarro

* AJ Francis vs. TBA

* World Title Summit with Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana

* Moose to appear

* The Hardys will be kicking off this week’s broadcast

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.