TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show and the “go-home” episode for the TNA Slammiversary pay per view this weekend.
Advertised for the June 25, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:
- * Mara Sadè vs. Ash by Elegance
* Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson
* Mr. Elegance, Cedric Alexander, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, & KC Navarro
* AJ Francis vs. TBA
* World Title Summit with Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana
* Moose to appear
* The Hardys will be kicking off this week’s broadcast
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.