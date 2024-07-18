The road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 winds down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV and TNA+ with the TNA Slammiversary 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour TNA prime time Thursday night program, which is the final show leading up to Saturday’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view in Montreal, is a NXT vs. TNA showdown, with the No Quarter Catch Crew team of Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, & Myles Borne taking on The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz and their partner, KUSHIDA.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards, the main event contract signing for the TNA World Championship six-way match at TNA Slammiversary 2024, as well as The Hardys team of Matt and Jeff Hardy challenging The System duo of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.

