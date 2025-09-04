The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues tonight in “The Twin Cities.”
TNA iMPACT returns tonight with a special live episode starting at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 4, 2025 episode:
* Moose vs. AJ Francis
* Joe Hendry will be in action
* Mike Santana will be in action
* Eddie Edwards & Bryan Myers vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* The Elegance Brand Knockout Championship Celebration
* Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat (Knockouts Title Eliminator)
* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys & Mara Sade vs. The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz
