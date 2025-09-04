The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

TNA iMPACT returns tonight with a special live episode starting at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 4, 2025 episode:

* Moose vs. AJ Francis

* Joe Hendry will be in action

* Mike Santana will be in action

* Eddie Edwards & Bryan Myers vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* The Elegance Brand Knockout Championship Celebration

* Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat (Knockouts Title Eliminator)

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys & Mara Sade vs. The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz

Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete TNA iMPACT results.