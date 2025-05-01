The fallout from TNA Rebellion 2025 goes down tonight in “The Golden State.”

TNA iMPACT returns with a special live episode tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from Irvine, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, May 1, 2025 episode:

* Indi Hartwell appears live

* Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers

* John Goblikon from RIGHT NOW podcast appears

* Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro

* Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will speak

