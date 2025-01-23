The fallout from TNA Genesis 2025 goes down tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Wrestling returns with this week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ at 8/7c from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 23, 2025 episode, which marks the first live TNA iMPACT show in eight years:

* Joe Hendry will speak

* Tessa Blanchard will speak

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

* Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz (NXT Tag-Team Championships)

* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Ash & Heather By Elegance

