The road to TNA Unbreakable 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with a new taped episode of TNA iMPACT from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, April 3, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Santino Marella makes “groundbreaking” announcement

* The Hardys will speak

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

* Steve Maclin vs. TBA

* Spitfire vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Masha Slamovich, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

For those interested, check out complete spoilers from the 3/28 and 3/29 TNA iMPACT TV tapings, which includes everything scheduled to air as part of tonight’s episode.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.