The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour TNA iMPACT prime time program on AXS TV and TNA+.

On tap for the October 3 episode of the TNA on AXS TV show this week is a special dubbed, “The Best Of Bound For Glory,” which gives fans a look at key matches and moments from the company’s biggest annual show.

As noted, there is no new first-run content on this week’s TNA iMPACT due to their recent television taping in Spartanburg, South Carolina being cancelled as a result of Hurricane Helene.

TNA is, however, offering a free month of their TNA+ premium streaming service to fans, starting with “The Best Of Bound For Glory” special this evening. You can sign up with the code TNAFREE to get one month of free membership at https://watch.tnawrestling.com/signup.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 26 from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Before TNA's biggest event of the year on October 26, experience The Best of Bound For Glory on #TNAiMPACT this Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV & TNA+! Watch free; use code TNAFREE for 1 month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/drdKSim2Pk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 2, 2024