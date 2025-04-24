The road to TNA Rebellion 2025 begins winding down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, with the final “go-home episode” of TNA iMPACT leading up to this weekend’s TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Wednesday, April 24, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Mike Santana appears

* Tessa Blanchard in action

* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian & NXT’s Ethan Page

* Moose & JDC vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

* TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy have invited The Nemeth Brothers to the Hardy Compound

Tensions explode just days before #TNARebellion Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world! TNA World Champion @joehendry teams with @_Iam_Elijah_ to battle #WWENXT’s @OfficialEGO and @FrankieKazarian in a massive tag match!… pic.twitter.com/ofeWkxU9VM — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2025

Tensions explode just days before #TNARebellion Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world! Tessa Blanchard will be in action on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/zaAqsd2Jqt — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 22, 2025