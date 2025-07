The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 begins winding down tonight in “The Steel City.”

TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet, TNA+ and YouTube from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 17, 2025 TNA Slammiversary ‘go-home show”:

* We’ll hear from The Elegance Brand

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna

* Order 4 vs. The System

* Hometown Man vs. Judas Icarus

* Matt Cardona will be in action

* The Hardys Final Message Before TNA Slammiversary

* Moose vs. Sami Callihan

* We will hear from NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results, and again this Sunday for TNA Slammiversary 2025 results.