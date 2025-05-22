The road to TNA Under Siege 2025 continues to wind down tonight in California.
TNA iMPACT returns with a taped episode this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from Irvine, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 22, 2025 episode:
* Spitfire will be in action
* Eddie Edwards competes
* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali
* Mike Santana & Sami Callihan vs. First Class
* Santino Marella and Robert Stone in-ring debate
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System (w/ Trick Williams on commentary)
