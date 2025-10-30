TNA Wrestling returns tonight in prime time!

As is the case every Thursday night at 8/7c, TNA will be airing on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, as TNA iMPACT returns with a special holiday-themed show this week.

On tap for the October 30 episode of TNA iMPACT is a show dubbed, “TNA iMPACT A Very Hardy Halloween.”

The official description for the 10/30 Halloween-themed episode reads: “Enter a universe unlike any other as Matt and Jeff Hardy open the gates to their world, The Hardy Compound. Go inside the minds of The Hardys as they relive some of their favorite Broken memories.”

Included on the special, which premiered early for TNA+ members on Wednesday, are the following matches and moments:

* Final Deletion: Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

* Delete or Decay: Decay vs. House Hardy

* Tag Team Apocalypto

* King Maxel vs. Rockstar Spud

* The System visits the Compound

* The Nemeths visit the Compound

In addition to the special episode of TNA iMPACT tonight, this week’s episode of TNA Xplosion was a special tribute episode dedicated to TNA Hall Of Fame 2025 inductees The Beautiful People, Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. The show aired on Tuesday.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.