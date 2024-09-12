The road to TNA Victory Road 2024 begins winding down tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ this evening with the final show before the aforementioned annual special event.

On tap for tonight’s Thursday night prime time two-hour “go-home” show:

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Joe Hendry to speak

Check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.