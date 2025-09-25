The road to TNA Bound For Glory continues winding down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns with the final episode of TNA iMPACT before tomorrow night’s TNA Victory Road 2025 special event, as the road to their biggest annual show, TNA Bound For Glory, continues.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 25, 2025 episode, a taped show which premieres at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, MN.

* The Hardys & Team 3D ‘The Final Negotiation’

* Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson vs. Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something

* Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal Qualifier

* Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz

* Jody Threat vs. Victoria Crawford

* Road To Glory: Mike Santana

Check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com later this evening for complete TNA iMPACT results.