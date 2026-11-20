TNA Wrestling has announced a programming change for next week’s special Thanksgiving edition of iMPACT.

The company confirmed that the November 26 episode of TNA iMPACT will not air on AMC as originally scheduled due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Instead, the Thanksgiving special will be available to stream on AMC+, while TNA+ will carry the episode worldwide. Canadian viewers will still be able to watch the show on Sportsnet 360 as usual.

TNA confirmed the temporary broadcast change in a statement shared on social media.

“PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, next week’s Thanksgiving Special episode of TNA iMPACT will not broadcast on AMC TV, but will be available on AMC Plus.

“The episode will broadcast on TNA+ worldwide and Sportsnet 360 in Canada as normal.”

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