TNA iMPACT saw a slight dip in viewership for its second week on a new network home.

Thursday night’s episode of iMPACT averaged 171,000 viewers on AMC, according to numbers initially reported by PWTorch. That figure is down slightly from the 173,000 viewers the show drew for its debut episode on the channel the previous week.

The broadcast also posted a 0.03 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. That represents a 25 percent decline from the demo rating recorded for the show’s first AMC airing.

It’s a modest slide, but one that stands out when compared to the network’s overall performance.

Recent widely reported data lists AMC’s average prime time viewership at 214,000 viewers for the week ending January 4, 2026. Based on that benchmark, iMPACT came in approximately 19.2 percent below the channel’s prime time average.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the January 22, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC:

* The System’s New Member REVEALED with a SHOCKING TWIST (153,000 views)

* Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali (FULL MATCH) (71,000 views)

* Feast or Fired RETURNS feat. Trey Miguel and MORE! (69,000 views)

* Ash By Elegance is BACK?!?!?! (55,000 views)

* Mike Santana TRIUMPHANTLY Celebrates Regaining TNA World Championship (24,000 views)

