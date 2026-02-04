TNA iMPACT continued to show positive momentum following its move to AMC.

According to PWTorch, the January 29, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT drew 201,000 viewers on AMC. That figure is up from the 171,000 viewers the show recorded on January 22.

The audience increase marks iMPACT!’s highest viewership since the move to AMC, which began on January 15.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Thursday’s episode posted a 0.04 rating, an improvement over the 0.03 rating the premiere episode delivered.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from the January 29, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC:

* BDE vs. Nic Nemeth (FULL MATCH) (145,000 views)

* Elayna Black Impresses in Knockouts Action (100,000 views)

* Who was FIRED in Feast or Fired? (82,000 views)

* The System’s SHOCKING Reboot EXPLAINED (61,000 views)

* NO HOLDS BARRED! FIR$T CLA$$ EXPLODE as Swann and Francis Face Off (50,000 views)

