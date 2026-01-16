TNA Wrestling kicks off the ‘TNA on AMC Era’ tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

The first-ever episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV airs at 9/8c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Advertised for the show is Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Title, The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, Elijah and The Hardys vs. Order 4, as well as the TNA return of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

* Updates to begin at 9/8c. Stay tuned …

