TNA iMPACT wraps up their AXS TV Era tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

Kicking off with The Hardys opening up the final episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV ahead of next week’s move for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT On AMC, tonight’s taped episode airs at 8/7c from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Also advertised for tonight’s show is Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian’s World Title contract signing, The System vs. The Hardys, Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater, Stacks vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Title, Order 4’s TNA Genesis Address, as well as Dani Luna vs. Harley Hudson.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT results from Thursday, January 8, 2026. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

TNA iMPACT RESULTS 1/8/26

The last-ever episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV before the historic move to AMC next Thursday night kicks off with Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcoming us to the show on commentary.

The Hardys Kick Things Off

Matt and Jeff made their way down to the ring, angry at Vincent and Dutch for redecorating their locker room last week. Oh, and the kidnapping too. The Righteous “crossed the line” and there’s no coming back from that blasphemy. Matt’s words, not mine. Jeff wanted the Righteous to step up and face them like real men!

Cue Vincent and Dutch’s music, and from the safety of the entrance stage Vincent tried to apologize. Matt just wants to “DELETE!” the Righteous and demands a match, right here in El Paso! The crowd is behind the Hardys and bored with the Righteous. Vincent isn’t ready to do the match tonight, and would like some time to prepare. He suggested Genesis, and Jeff agreed.

The Hardys vs. The Righteous at TNA Genesis for the TNA World Tag Team Titles is now official.

— Gian interviewed Steve Maclin, and it’s time for him to get his title back tonight. Eric Young interrupted and told Maclin to complete his mission or else “the Cleanse is coming.” I thought (hoped?) they’d dropped that.

Dani Luna vs. Harley Hudson (w/ Myla Grace)

Back inside the iMPACT Zone, we head down to ringside for our first match of the evening. In a singles showdown from TNA’s Knockouts division, Dani Luna will go one-on-one against Harley Hudson.

Dani Luna throws a Northern Lights Suplex. Hudson goes for a sleeper, but Luna hits a backbreaker. Luna clubs her in the head. Hudson goes a bulldog but Luna catches her. Luna hits a leg drop followed by a bulldog for two. Luna hits a big boot followed by the Luna Landing for the win.

Myla Grace goes to check on Hudson, but Luna catches her and hits the Luna Landing on her too. Luna grabs them both but then Lei Ying Lee’s music hits and she runs out, and Luna retreats. Luna returns to the ring and gets a sleeper on Lee. Xia Brookside runs out and attacks Luna, but Luna hits the Luna Landing on her too. Luna grabs the Knockouts World Title and poses while everyone else is laid out around her.

Match Result: Dani Luna defeated Harley Hudson (3:00)

— Mara Sade is backstage and Ryan Nemeth walks up to her and said they need to talk about the last few weeks. He talks about the superkicks and says he thinks she is interested. Mara tells him to slow down. She walks away and Ryan says she likes him, and she superkicks him.

— Order 4 can’t find Agent Zero before Mustafa Ali’s State of the Union address. Pan to the back and Agent Zero is slumped over on the floor, with a guitar broken over his head. Elias appeared with a satisfied smirk.

(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)