TNA iMPACT starts NOW!

The show starts off with a recap of iMPACT! from two weeks ago – the events that led to tonight’s six-woman tag team match, Mike Santana’s attack on The System, Sinner and Saint joining Josh Alexander in beating down Eric Young and Steve Maclin, and Joe Hendry’s win over Frankie Kazarian to secure his championship match at Bound for Glory.

NXT’s Wendy Choo, Rosemary, & Tasha Steelz with Alisha Edwards vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, NXT’s Sol Ruca, & Masha Slamovich

Wendy Choo and Jordynne Grace start things off and go right at each other. Grace sends Choo into the ropes and slams her down, followed by an elbow in the corner. Grace slams Choo down again and hits a Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace goes for the Juggernaut Driver, but Choo grabs the ropes. Rosemary helps Choo gain control and tags in.

Rosemary charges, but Grace fights her off and tags in Sol Ruca. Ruca comes in hot and gets in some shots on Rosemary. Ruca faceplants Rosemary and then stands on her like a surfboard. Ruca hits the ropes, but is grabbed by Tasha Steelz. Alisha Edwards distracts the referee and Steelz drags Ruca to the outside.

Ruca gets back in the ring and is worked over by Rosemary. Rosemary slaps on the Upside Down in the ropes. Upon the break, Rosemary distracts the referee so that Choo can get a shot in on Ruca. Steelz is tagged in and she works Ruca over in the corner. She hits Sliced Bread #2 for a two count. Steelz slaps on a Camel Clutch that Ruca powers out of. Ruca tries to fight out of the control of Steelz, but Steelz drives her into the corner and tags in Choo.

Choo slams down Ruca for a two count. Ruca tries to scratch and claw to her corner, but is dragged back by Choo and Rosemary. Rosemary becomes legal and cuts Ruca off again. Ruca is able to hit the Sol Snatcher and crawls to her corner. Masha Slamovich tags in and comes in hot.

Steelz tags in and Slamovich hits multiple running attacks on her. Steelz goes for a Bulldog, but Slamovich throws her off and hits a Powerbomb for a pin that is broken up. Slamovich hits the Snow Plow on Choo and turns her attention to Steelz. Steelz hits Slamovich with a thumb to the eye.

Slamovich stumbles back from the thumb to the eye and Grace tags herself in. Grace immediately hits the Juggernaut Driver on Steelz for the win!

Winners: Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, and Sol Ruca

As Grace, Slamovich, and Ruca celebrate their win, Slamovich looks a tad bit miffed at Grace tagging herself in at the end of the match.

In the back, Gia Miller approaches Josh Alexander and Sinner and Saint. Alexander says that he wouldn’t be going after Eric Young and Steve Maclin if they just minded their business. He says that Maclin is a failed champion and that Young hasn’t done anything of value lately. Alexander took some of Young’s advice, though, by teaming up with Sinner and Saint in order to take care of the future. Alexander calls himself and Sinner and Saint “The Northern Armory.”

Nic Nemeth comes to the ring. He says he’s feeling good because he loves being the TNA World Champion. He talks about facing Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory and…well, he said his name and, therefore, Joe Hendry appears! Hendry comes to the ring and the fans chant “We Believe!”

Hendry says this isn’t another song release or viral video. It’s about all his hard work culminating in a match for the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth. He praises Nemeth, but reminds Nemeth that the two words that are chanted around the world are “We Believe!”

Nic Nemeth returns some praise to Hendry and talks about how many people, including Shawn Michaels, believe in him. Hendry appreciates the kind words, but wants to know how John Layfield will play a part at Bound for Glory. Nemeth says to not worry about Layfield. Instead, he should focus on Nemeth who has done and is doing great things.

First Class interrupts. AJ Francis is confused because they feel that they are the main event of Bound for Glory. He insults Nashville as he and KC Navarro get into the ring. AJ Francis talks about making Joe Hendry. Before him, Hendry was a C+ player on the Pre-Show. Hendry was nothing until he sang songs about AJ Francis.

Joe Hendry says that he can’t remember which song AJ Francis is talking about, so he sings a line from a couple of them. AJ Francis says that he’s actually in the ring to talk to Nic Nemeth. He says that it doesn’t matter what show it is, the main event is always First Class.

Nic Nemeth would love to take on First Class, but would need a tag team partner. Hmm…he wonders where he can find one? Oh yeah, Joe Hendry is in the ring! That brings out Santino Marella. He likes the idea of Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry vs. Fish Clash. It’ll be tonight’s main event!

In the back, Ash by Elegance and The Personal Concierge are in disbelief over Heather Reckless’ look. Her clothes, makeup, jewelry – everything is horrible. They have some ideas, including Botox to make her look…elegant.

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander comes out with Sinner and Saint, but sends them to the back.

They circle and lock up. Alexander gets in the first strikes, but Eric Young fights back. Alexander cuts Young off and gets in a shot. Young gets some counter strikes in and they run the ropes until Young hits a dropkick. Young sends Alexander to the outside and follows him out there. Young gets in some punches and sends Alexander back in the ring.

Alexander uses his positioning to cut Young off. Young is sent into the corner and does the Ric Flair Flip. Alexander strikes Young off of the apron and hits a dive onto him on the outside. Alexander maintains control on the outside. He drapes Young over the apron and slams him down onto the ring.

Alexander gets back into the ring and lays in some calculated shots on Young. Alexander sends Young into the corner and lays in some punches. Young fights back momentarily before being dragged down into the middle turnbuckle by Alexander. Alexander grabs an arm hold and drives his knee into Young’s neck while also manipulating Young’s fingers. Alexander lets go of the hold and stomps down on Young’s elbow. Alexander continues to work on Young’s arm.

Young is sent into the corner and Alexander works him over. Young battles back and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Young charges Alexander, but Alexander ducks and hits a clothesline for a two count. Alexander locks on a headlock on the mat. Young is able to hit a Jawbreaker to get out of the hold.

Young strikes Alexander down multiple times and goes for a Death Valley Driver. Alexander wiggles out, but is hit by a Power Slam for a two count by Young. Young calls for the Piledriver, but Alexander reverses it into two German Suplexes. Young pushes out of a third German Suplex and reverses it into a Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Young climbs to the top rope. Sinner and Saint run out. The referee is distracted by Travis Williams while Judas Icarus trips Young off of the top rope. Alexander tries to use the advantage, but Young fights out of it and hits an elbow off of the top.

Sinner and Saint distract the referee again, which leads to Alexander getting help in escaping Young’s Piledriver. Alexander rolls Young up for the win!

Winner: Josh Alexander

After the match, The Northern Armory beat down Eric Young. As they celebrate over Young, Steve Maclin is shown in the back. He’s zip tied and beat up. Back in the ring, The Northern Armory continue their attack on Young. They set up a chair around Young’s knee and Alexander jumps onto it from the second rope.

In the back, Gia Miller approaches Jordynne Grace as Grace is opening doors in the hallway. Grace is looking for Masha Slamovich. Grace and Miller enter a room that has red lighting. Masha Slamovich’s Kill Wall is back up. There are many pictures of Knockouts on the wall with an X drawn over each one. There’s one picture that doesn’t have an X, though…Jordynne Grace’s.

Mike Santana comes to the ring through the crowd. He tells Moose to look into his eyes. Santana is sick and tired of delivering his messages to a camera. Where he comes from, they handle business face-to-face. He does everything in life with intent and purpose. Santana says that he had to send a message with his attack two weeks ago. He has a new purpose now – making The System’s life a living hell, starting with Moose. Santana calls out Moose and Moose’s music hits.

Moose comes to the entrance. He says that he bought the best security possible. Five guys come out. They are wearing They System shirts and stand in front of Moose. Moose calls Santana a dumbass. Santana says that all Moose is doing is proving that he’s a baby boy bitch (which the crowd chants). Santana can smell Moose’s fear.

Santana says that Moose had struggles in the past like him. Moose had to make himself something from nothing like Santana. The difference is that Santana still walks the same streets. Moose forgot where he came from. Santana tells Moose to prove to everyone that he is the face of the franchise.

Moose confirms that he did forget where he came from. He’s become great without anyone’s help. He can easily beat down Santana, but he won’t do it for free. He’s a prize fighter and wants to get paid to fight. He’s the face of TNA while Santana is just a poor Puerto Rican kid from the projects.

Mike Santana is upset by Moose’s words. Before he can go after Moose, though, The System hits the ring and attacks Santana. As they do so, The ABC comes out to help. The Hardys come out to help, as well, and clear the ring of The System and Moose’s security.

Santino Marella comes out and is annoyed by the chaos. He makes Moose vs. Mike Santana official for Bound for Glory. He also tells Eddie Edwards and Bryan Myers to keep their eyes on the ABC vs. The Hard (Hardy) Boys match, as it could have title match implications.

ABC vs. The Hardys

Matt Hardy and Chris Bey start things off with a lock up. Bey uses his quickness to grab a headlock. He drags Matt down to the mat with the hold, but Matt is able to stand up and lock on a headlock of his own. Matt is pushed off into the ropes. He hits a tackle, but Bey pops up and hits a dropkick. Bey tags in Ace Austin.

Matt tags in Jeff Hardy. Austin uses his quickness to grab a headlock. Jeff reverses it. Jeff runs the ropes and gets tripped up. Austin rolls Jeff up for a two count. Austin hits an armdrag and works over Jeff’s arm. Jeff kicks out of it and hits a series of snapping neckbreakers. Jeff hits Austin in the corner and tags in Matt.

The Hardys hit Poetry in Motion in the corner. Matt hits a clothesline for a two count. Jeff tags back in. The Hardys double team Austin for a two count. Jeff locks on a headlock. Austin uses his quickness to tag in Bey. Bey comes in hot and tackles down Jeff. Bey hits a series of strikes in the corner and climbs to the top rope. He hits a dropkick off of the top rope for a two count.

Jeff kicks off Bey and tags in Matt. Bey wiggles off of Matt’s shoulders and Austin tags in. Austin works over Matt and tags Bey back in. ABC double teams Matt, including a stereo dropkick, for a two count. Bey and Matt run at each other and collide heads. They are both down.

Austin tags in. Jeff tags in. Jeff comes in hot and tackles down Austin. He kicks Austin and hits an elbow for a two count. Jeff hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Jeff stacks up Austin for another two count. Jeff lines up Austin, but Bey interrupts. Jeff fights Bey off and hits a Twist of Fate, which sends Bey into a neckbreaker by Matt.

Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards run out and attack both teams.

Winners: No Contest

Myers and Edwards continue their attack until both ABC and The Hardys are completely laid out.

Santino Marella comes out again. He tells The System that they can’t get out of facing The Hardy Boys and ABC. They’ll face both of them in a Three-Way Full Metal Mayhem Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory!

X-Division #1 Contenders Match: Jason Hotch with John Skyler vs. Leon Slater vs. Laredo Kid

Mike Bailey is at the commentary table to scout the competitors and his future opponent.

During his entrance, Jason Hotch has a microphone. He claims that tonight will be an easy win and then he’ll…no. John Skyler stops him and whispers in Hotch’s ear. Hotch says that “they” will be the new X-Division Champion. Skyler says that after that, the championship will be in “these Good Hands.”

The bell rings and Hotch pushes Leon Slater and goes after Laredo Kid. Everyone starts going for strikes, but there are a bunch of reverses. The sequence ends with a three-way attempt at a dropkick and a stand off.

Laredo Kid takes control of the match and works over Hotch. Hotch is sent to the outside and Laredo Kid hits a dive from the top rope to the outside onto both of his opponents. Laredo Kid throws Slater into the ring and hits a splash off of the top rope for a two count.

Hotch slides back into the ring and takes out both men. He tries a pin on both men, getting a two count each time. Hotch takes Laredo Kid out with an Enzuigiri. Slater takes out Hotch with a back kick and then a handspring elbow. Slater goes to the top rope and hits the Swanton 450 for the win!

Winner and #1 Contender for the X-Division Championship: Leon Slater

Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship will take place next week.

Before the main event can get started, Jordynne Grace comes to the ring. She asks Masha Slamovich to come to the ring. Slamovich obliges. Grace asks Slamovich about her Kill Wall. Grace says that she thought they were past all of that. Slamovich says that Grace always makes things about herself. Therefore, she accepts Grace’s challenge. At Bound for Glory, Grace will see what it’s like to live in Slamovich’s shadow.

Slamovich hands Grace an envelope and exits the ring. Grace opens the envelope and it’s her picture…with an X over it. Grace is now a marked woman.

Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry vs. First Class

First Class attacks Joe Hendry before Nic Nemeth’s entrance. Nemeth runs to the ring, though, and evens the odds.

The bell rings. Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro start things off. Navarro flips out of a Back Body Drop and gets cocky. Nemeth lays him out with a dropkick. Nemeth runs the ropes, but AJ Francis grabs him. Navarro takes control and tags in Francis.

Francis tosses Nemeth to the outside. The referee starts his count. Nemeth is pulled back into the ring at about 7. Francis stands on Nemeth. Francis headbutts Nemeth and stretches him on the mat. Nemeth strikes out of the hold, but Francis drags him back down and hits a running Senton for a two count.

Francis mocks Joe Hendry’s spin and returns to his attack on Nemeth. Nemeth fights back and tries to tag in Hendry, but Francis tosses him back into the corner of First Class. Nemeth makes contact with Navarro in the process, sending Navarro to the floor. Nemeth DDTs Francis and tags in Hendry.

Hendry comes in hot. He gets in a series of strikes on Navarro, followed by a Fallaway Slam. Francis cuts off Hendry, but Nemeth comes in and hits Francis with a Superkick. Hendry hits Francis with a Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Hendry tries to hit the Standing Ovation on Francis. Francis fights out of it, but Hendry hits a Danger Zone on Francis. Hendry tags in Nemeth. Nemeth hits a superkick on Francis. Navarro tags in and Nemeth lays him out. Nemeth hits the Standing Ovation on Navarro, followed by the Fame-Asser for the win!

Winners: Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry

