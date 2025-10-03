TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

— In the parking lot, Santino Marella told Mike Santana that he and Trick Williams are forbidden from touching each other outside of a sanctioned wrestling match.

The King’s Speech With Frankie Kazarian & Special Guest Kelani Jordan

Frankie Kazarian gives “The King’s Speech.” Kazarian demanded a congratulatory standing ovation from the crowd in recognition of his victory for the TNA International Title at Victory Road. Kazarian ran down all the babyface champions in TNA, but praised the World Champion Trick Williams. The crowd lost interest in what Kazarian was saying when he mentioned Williams and started chanting “Whoop that trick!” Kazarian brought out new TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, who will captain the TNA Women’s team at Showdown against the NXT Women’s team. The crowd chanted “NXT!” for Jordan, and Kazarian told her that all the other Knockouts thought that Jordan was a fluke. Jordan responded with the standard “résumé promo” where she listed off her accomplishments. Kazarian said that the only reason Trick Williams is the champion is because he beat Joe Hendry, and not him.

Of course, this brought out Trick Williams, who called himself an “emperor” if Frankie Kazarian is a king. Williams called Kazarian “second rate,” reminded everyone he was carrying two brands. He was responsible for all the attention TNA was getting, not deadbeats like the Hardys. This brought out Matt Hardy (not Jeff), who called out the guys in the ring for trying to make themselves look bigger by running down TNA. Matt Hardy said “TNA will not die!” Kazarian finally pointed out the elephant in the room, asking where Jeff was? “Oh that’s right! He’s not allowed in this country!” X-Division Champion Leon Slater came out to defend Jeff.

Remember Kelani Jordan? She was still standing there and decided to call out Indi Hartwell because this segment is just off the rails. Indi came out and said she had the support of the fans and the locker room to fulfill her dream of being TNA Knockouts World Champion. Everyone started talking over each other until Santino came out to force me to start another paragraph.

“Take it easy!” Marella accused them of being like high school children (accurate). But, since he needs a match for tonight, he makes a six person tag match with everyone shouting at each other, and put Mike Santana on commentary for the match as well.

Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, & Indi Hartwell defeated Trick Williams, Frankie Kazarian & Kelani Jordan (12:57 aired)

If Mike Santana interferes or gets physical with Trick Williams, the TNA World title match at bound for Glory is off.

Jordan and Hartwell started by exchanging pin attempts. Hardy and Kazarian got tags and Hardy worked over Kazarian’s arm. Slater got the tag and reigned down fists on Kazarian’s head in the corner, then monkey-flipped Kazarian across the ring. Jordan and Hartwell tagged back. Jordan hit a lung blower and got a near fall with a crossbody. Jordan worked a body-scissors and got a couple of near falls off of that while Santana was on commentary refuting the idea that WWE and NXT were running TNA. Williams got the tag against Slater and tripped him up into the ropes, and Kazarian dropped a leg to guillotine Slater against the middle rope.

Williams worked over Slater with a full nelson. Williams and Kazarian tried to encourage Jordan to sucker-punch Slater, but she wouldn’t do it. Kazarian hit a nice suplex on Slater for a near fall. Williams got the tag and worked over Slater in the corner with chops. Williams hit a hangman’s neckbreaker for a near fall, then wore Slater down with a front face lock.

Williams held Slater open for a cheap shot from Jordan, who wouldn’t do it. So Kazarian went for the cheap shot and Slater ducked. Hardy got the tag for his team and deleted Williams’ head into the turnbuckles. Hardy hit a Side Effect for a near fall. Hardy went for the Twist of Fate on Williams, but Kazarian ran in, so Hardy caught him and DDT both Kazarian and Williams. Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Williams for a near fall. Kazarian tried for the chicken wing on Hardy, but he escaped and tagged in Slater. Hartwell tagged in and hit Kazarian with an elbow off the top rope. Hardy pulled Williams out of the ring, and Williams got into Mike Santana’s face. Hardy whipped Kazarian into Williams, who collided with Santana. Since Santana didn’t initiate the contact, he was free to beat up on Williams, which he did. Back in the ring, Slater hit Kazarian with a Swanton 450 to get the pinfall.

After the match, Santana held up the TNA World Championship before dropping it on a prone Trick Williams. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a “no touching or else” stipulation blown off so quickly.

— Tommy Dreamer cut a promo to fire up the TNA troops. This looked like it was taped at the end of the tv taping.

The TNA Injury Report:

* Gia Miller was attacked by Tessa Blanchard in the parking lot, but she has been cleared for interviewing duties.

* Ash by Elegance is out, with no details on her injury.

* Everyone in the Knockouts Tag Team Title match later tonight have been cleared.

— Recap of NXT from Tuesday and more build for NXT/TNA Showdown.

Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee) defeated Kat Von Hees and Ava Lawless (4:04)

Brookside got caught with a backpack stunner for a near fall. Lee got the tag and took down the much larger Heez with a dropkick. Brookside hit Lawless with a Codebreaker, and then assisted Lee with a senton off the middle rope (called “Heaven Sent”) to get the pinfall.

— Joe Hendry was in the stairwell crowing about his victory over Eric Young, but Santino interrupted and told Hendry he was in a no-disqualification match with Young next week.

Road to Glory, Part 2.

This was another hype video for Mike Santana on his quest to win the TNA World Title. Santana sat in a chair in an empty ring while Amazing Red cut a really good promo, first talking about the early days of TNA when Amazing Red and Homicide took TNA by storm. They opened doors for guys like Mike Santana, who let someone come into TNA and disrespect them by taking the championship from TNA. Santana invited Red and Homicide to watch him win the title at Slammiversary, but they only saw disappointment. Santana can make everything right by winning the title at Bound for Glory. They are doing a really good job making Santana into a big deal here, but I fear that the NXT Showdown is taking away from some of the build for Bound for Glory.

Nic Nemeth (w/ Ryan Nemeth in a Home Town Mask) defeated The Home Town Man (4:15)

Ryan distracted the Home Town Man, but Home Town Man still got he advantage. Home Town Man hit a TKO out of an airplane spin for a near fall. Ryan tripped up Home Town Man to set him up for a hangman’s neckbreaker from his brother. An elbow drop got Nic a near fall. Nic distracted the ref so Ryan could choke out the Home Town Man against the rope. Nic locked in a sleeper and a body scissors. Home Town Man came back with a series of clotheslines and a slam. Home Town elbow drop was followed up with the Home Town Slice, but Ryan put Nic’s foot on the rope to break up the pin attempt. The Home Town Man hit Ryan with a dive on the floor, then got his mask back from Ryan. But when eh got back in the ring, Nic hit him with a superkick and the Danger Zone to get the pinfall.

After the match, the Nemeths put the boots to the Home Town Man, but Matt Cardona ran in to make the same. Cardona was soon overwhelmed by the Nemeths as well.

— In the back, Gia Miller cut a promo about Tessa Blanchard. Miller was jumped by Blanchard from behind, after Victory Road. Now, Miller will face Blanchard in a match at Bound for Glory. Miller may not be a wrestler but she will still be Blanchard within an inch of her life. This doesn’t feel like the best use of Blanchard.

Tasha Steelz (w/ Order 4) defeated Alicia Edwards (w/ The System) (4:19)

One of the Great Hands tripped up Edwards to allow Steelz to get the upper hand. Steelz get a near fall off a place kick. Edwards came back with a pair of clotheslines. Edwards splashed Steelz in the corner for a near fall. Steelz came back with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall of her own. Edwards blocked a cutter but got hit with a superkick for two. Steelz gave a signal of the members of Order 4, who started arguing with the members of the System. The ref dropped to the floor to deal with that, allowing Ali to slip Steelz a kendo stick. Edwards got the kendo stick, nailed Steelz, and hit an inverted pedigree to get the pinfall. Steelz jumped Edwards after the pinfall, but the System stood Order 4 down.

— Tessa Blanchard gave some more of the backstory for her match with Gia Miller. Blanchard got Miller into Highspots with her trainer George South, but Miller wasn’t cut out for it. So she went to Mike Jackson’s school, someone who was nothing but a jobber. Blanchard is scared for what she’s going to do to Miller at Bound for Glory. Blanchard thinks that Miller should just pack up and move on.

The IInspiration defeated M and Heather by Elegance (w/ the Concierge) to win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship (14:05)

M and Heather are dressed like race cars or something. The Brand has really taken a hit with Ash gone, and she’s not even been gone for a week!

The IInspiration dominated the early going. Cassie Lee caught Cassie Lee in the corner to take control. M got a near fall after a vertical suplex. M hipped Lee into the corners while the crowd chanted for the IInspiration. Heather stomped on Lee in the corner. Lee dropped to the floor, and Heather followed to ram her head into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Heather got a near fall.

Heather missed an elbow drop, allowing Lee to get the tag to Jessie McKay. McKay caught Heather with a running knee in the corner. M tripped up McKay, allowing the Elegance Brand to double-team her in the corner.

McKay dove for the tag, but M pulled Lee to the floor to keep McKay in the ring. M hit a pump kick for a near fall. M wore down McKay with a surfboard. McKay powered out of the surfboard and hit M with a back elbow.

Lee got the tag and took it to both members of the Elegance Brand. Lee hit a lung blower on Heather for a near fall. M broke up a suplex attempt from Lee. Lee hit Heather with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. The Concierge distracted the ref and they argued for like what seemed like forever. A rake of the eyes set up Lee for a superkick from M (who was standing on the apron while Lee was in the ring). A DDT from Heather got another near fall.

The Concierge gave Heather some champagne. Heather went to the throw champagne at Lee, but she ducked and Heather blinded M with the champagne by mistake. Lee and McKay took out M with the Idolizer, and Lee got the pinfall. The IInspiration are now two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

MAIN EVENT TIME!@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee challenge The Elegance Brand for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles to close out #TNAiMPACT! WATCH on TNA+: https://t.co/bHjlPJpr4f pic.twitter.com/pTs6rLJ88n — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 3, 2025

(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)