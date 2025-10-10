The TNA Bound For Glory 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Trick Williams Opens the Show

You know the show is taped because noted Philadelphia fan Trick Williams is on TV instead of glued to his for the Eagles game. Mike Santana may have a story, but Trick Williams is still what’s best for business so he won’t be the TNA World Champion. TNA is forever “Trick-NA.” Mike Santana came through the crowd to retort. Williams has not had to survive the physical and mental battles that Santana has. Santana talked about identifying his father’s body in the morgue and having to tell his daughter he was as addict, and failure was not an option for him at Bound for Glory. Williams told Santana he’d be back in rehab after he lost on Sunday to face the truth, that he was not better that Williams. Santana called Williams a pretender with fear in his eyes, who was a “one trick pony.” Santana then called Williams “bound for developmental” after he loses the World title on Sunday. Santana got in some winning lines in this go-home promo.

— Tessa Blanchard told the same story about how Gia Miller couldn’t cut it at George South’s school, but with some newer comments from Gia Miller. “You had to move to a different country because you burned every bridge that you came across” was a GREAT line from Miller. I don’t know if this was an easter egg or not, but Miller did promise “karma” at Bound for Glory. (It probably wasn’t).

Matt Cardona defeated Ryan Nemeth (w/ Nic Nemeth) (5:58)

The fans chanted for “Chelsea’s Husband!” This match wasn’t giving “go home before the big show” vibes, more “last match in a long tv taping before the big show” vibes. Nemeth game Cardona a hangman’s necbreaker on the floor and nearly got the count-out win. Nic Nemeth choked Cardona with the ropes behind the ref’s back. Cardona missed a dropkick off the middle ropes. Nemeth got a near fall with a DDT. Nemeth goof around taunting the crowd too much and caught a dropkick for his troubles. Nic Nemeth tripped up Cardona, but the ref figured this out and ejected Nic. Nic flopped and sold being thrown out a million times better than his brother sold anything. After screaming the ref ejected his big brother, Ryan walked right into the Radio Silence, and Cardona got the pinfall.

— The Rascals did their “That 70s Show” gimmick. They need a match for Bound for Glory, so they’re going to talk to Santino.

— Mara Sadé cut a promo about how Jazz and Jackie were her inspirations, and how cool it was wrestling with the Hardys. She wants to be an inspiration and motivations to little girls. This was a good promo.

Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) defeated JDC (w/ The System) (10:26 aired)

The match started out with a cool visual of Mustafa and his guys on side of the ring and JDC and his guys on the other. Ali did a great flopping sell job off a right hand from JDC. JDC gave Ali a high back body drop and followed up with a quick spinning powerslam for a near fall. Ali went for a springboard, but JDC caught him with a dropkick to send him to the floor. On the floor, Order 4 and the System staff off against each other, which allowed Ali to catch JDC with a dive and get an advantage.

Back in the ring, Ali caught JDC with a boot for a near fall. JDC came back with a clothesline that turned Ali inside out. JDC went to the top for a moonsault, but Ali tripped him up. Ali hung JDC upside down in the corner and went for a sliding dropkick. But, JDC got out of the way and Ali crotched himself on the ringpost. JDC delivered a massive superplex and both men were down for a bit.

JDC went for a falcon arrow, but Ali countered and hit a suplex of his own for a near fall. Ali hit a rolling neckbreaker and taunted the other members of The System.

JDC dodged a 450 from Ali and sent him headfirst into the middle turnbuckle in a sick bump. He went headfirst into the middle buckle twice as hard and fast as Bret Hart used to go chestfirst into the buckles. JDC followed up with a series of uppercuts and a Russian Leg Sweep. Ali went for a tornado DDT, but JDC countered into a falcon armor for a near fall. JDC went to the top , but Ali dropped to the floor and his Secret Service tended to him. So, JDC dove onto the pile of them on the floor.

With Ali and JDC out, Tasha Steelz and Alicia Edwards lead their sides into battle on the floor. Alicia and Steelz fought in the ring while the men fought on the floor. Agent Zero sent JDC into the ring apron with the worst hanging tree slam I’ve ever seen (because this dude is not THAT big), but JDC sold it anyway. Zero tossed JFC in the ring, and Ali hit the 450 to get the pinfall.

TNA Injury Report

The TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex airs. We learn that Team 3D has been cleared for Bound for Glory. Mara Sadè is also cleared and will compete in the Call Your Shot Battle Royal. The IInspiration are cleared from bumps and bruises. Elijah is still out.

— A recap of NXT/TNA ShoWdown is shown.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Contract Signing.

Kelani Jordan and Indy Hartwell come to the ring, but before things can get underway with the contract signing, the Concierge Guy interrupted. He was there to complain about the Elegance Brand losing the Knockouts Tag Team titles last week. The Concierge wanted to invoke the automatic rematch clause for Bound for Glory, and Marella needed to sign the contract right now! Marella signed the contract and the Concierge went away and part could have been an email. Hartwell talked about all the sacrifices she’s made to become the TNA Knockouts Champion, and was being a bit of a jerk about Jordan coming in out of nowhere to win the title. Kelani Jordan isn’t here to disrespect TNA, and wants to elevate the title. Hartwell’s family is flying 21 hours to Boston to see Hartwell win the title. Jordan wants Hartwell to bring this same energy to Bound for Glory. Both women signed the contract and then Jordan stood tall helding up the title belt while Hartwell got in her face. This segment almost needed a heel turn from Hartwell. It’s probably too soon for Jordan to lose but Hartwell should be the champion.

The Road to Glory: The Final Table

Lots of footage of the Hardy and Team 3D over the years. Brother Devon is going doing this to show his younger kids what he used to do. Brother Ray promised some “unplanned emotion because he despises planned emotion. Comments were shown from Jeff Hardy’s two daughters. This was good hype piece for “The Final Table.”

Leon Slater Talks Bound for Glory

Leon Slater, the youngest X-Division champion of all time, cut a promo from the entrance stage. Slater ran down all his accomplishments over the past year. He promised to carry forward the legacy that people before him like AJ Styles built. He’s not going to lose the title to an outsider like Ja’von Evans. A very passionate promo from Slater.

Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young in a No Disqualification Match

