TNA iMPACT starts .. LIVE .. NOW from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Mike Santana Kicks Off Live Show

TNA World Champion Mike Santana entered through the crowd while the crowd chanted “You whooped Trick!” and “You deserve it!”

Santana says he believed in himself, his daughter believed in him, and the fans believed in him. He says at TNA Bound for Glory, he made good on his promise he made when he returned to the company in April 2024 to take the top spot.

And now, he’s the TNA World Champion. Santana acknowledged Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth each hold part of the “Call Your Shot” trophy, and calls out anyone from any company to challenge him.

But whoever comes after him better bring the fire. Ryan Nemeth came out to interrupt and mock Santana, calling him “Mikey.”

Nic’s flight was delayed, but as soon as he’s arrived Nic will take the TNA World Title faster than he can say “Orlando Sucks.”

Ryan took a swing at Santana, who easily blocked it. Rather than let Ryan Nemeth spoil his good time, Santana’s going to go to back and have Santino Marella make a match between Santana and Ryan Nemeth. And that match is official for later tonight.

— Gia Miller interviewed Kelani Jordan about her upcoming title defense against Heather by Elegance. They’re interrupted by the face side of the TNA Knockouts roster, who invite her to spend time in their locker room. Jordan blows them off, and Léi Yîng Lee (through Xia Brookside) called her a real nasty word, that Brookside spells out for Jordan.

— Santino Marella came out to direct his authority and brought out the General Manager of NXT, Ava. Ava put over Showdown from like a month ago, and reinforced that the TNA and NXT partnership will continue. Ava can’t be at TNA eery week, so she brought out Arianna Grace to keep an eye on TNA in her stead.

Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

Luna sprung off the turnbuckles and hit a lariat on Hartwell, who was hung up on the ropes, for a near fall. Hartwell tried to fight back, but Luna dropped her with an exploder.

She then hit a sliding lariat for a near fall. Luna went for a powerbomb, but Hartwell countered with a rana. Hartwell hit a series of clotheslines, and Lana dropped to the floor to regroup.

Luna pulled Hartwell to the floor, which proved to be a mistake when Hartwell hit Luna with a spinebuster on the floor.

Back in the ring, Hartwell hit an elbow off the top rope for a near fall. Hartwell went for the Hurts Donut, but Luna escaped and hit Hartwell with a dropkick.

Luna dropped to the floor and went looking for a weapon. She found a steel chair and brought it into the ring, but Hartwell caught her with a small package.

Hartwell got the chair and hit Luna with it, causing an obvious disqualification. Hartwell wore out Luna with a chair and she ran to the back, but she was the winner.

After the match, Hartwell challenged Luna to a no disqualification match at Turning Point.

Winner via DQ: Dani Luna

— Outside Full Sail, Eric Young was preaching to the Full Sail crowd about “The Cleanse” and how “The Truth is Coming.”

The System Talks About Their Future

The System came out to chat. Eddie Edwards put over the toughness of his wife, his “ride or die” Alisha. Eddie got choked up talking about their family being in the building at Bound for Glory.

JDC grabbed the mic and talked about getting married two months ago. After discussing it with his wife, JDC will retire at Genesis in 2026.

He decided to announce this at Full Sail because the building means a lot to him. He’s thankful for the last few years he’s spent in TNA and put over the locker room.

JDC promised to help the other members of the System figure out who would take his place. The Rascalz came out to interrupt and challenged the System to a match.

Moose pointed out the obvious problem, that’s there are four member of the System and three members of the Rascalz.

The Rascalz promised a fourth member of their team for tomorrow night and so there’s an eight man tag on the books for Turning Point.

TNA Injury Report powered by Bioflex

This week’s updates include Elijah is healthy enough for a concert, Alisha Edwards is cleared for competition, Leon Slater has no injuries and is cleared, and that Mike Santana is also healthy and cleared.

— Mustafa Ali and the rest of Order 4 enter the arena and Ali is hyping up Jason Hotch for his match later tonight. They run into the Hardys doing a photo shoot and challenges are made for the tag team championship. Not an immediate challenge, something more down the line. But Agent Zero does a staredown with the Hardys and still doesn’t look that imposing to me.

— Earlier tonight, AJ Francis chokeslammed a YouTube geek named BDE (I think) through a table. Gia Miller goes to interview the guy and there will be a one-on-one match with BDE and AJ Francis tomorrow night. Leon Slater and Rich Swann enter the scene, Slater to encourage BDE and Swann to warm him he’s about to be “unalived.” This lead to Swann v. Slater for the X-Division title tomorrow night.

Jason Hotch (w/ Order 4) vs. Cedric Alexander

Ali joined the commentary team and Agent Zero watched his back from behind the announcer’s desk.

Hotch dropped to the floor to salute the System, and Alexander slid out of the ring and hit him with a forearm from behind while the ref was distracted.

John Skyler dropped Alexander with a short-arm clothesline. Back in the ring, Hotch tripped up Alexander for a near fall.

Alexander came back with a pair of German suplexes. Alexander hit a dropkick on a seated Hotch. Alexander went for the lumbar check, but Hotch rolled him up for a near fall.

Hotch tried a German, but Alexander blocked it and rolled up Hotch for a near fall. Hotch went for Ali’s rolling neckbreaker, but in a smooth spot, Alexander rolled him right into the Lumbar Check and got the pinfall.

After the match, Agent Zero ran in and dropped Alexander with a hanging tree slam. The Hardys ran into make the late save.

They dumped Zero with a double clothesline. Jeff went to the top to go for the swanton on Ali, but Zero and Hotch pulled him out for the save.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

— Mila Moore is TNA’s newest Knockout. She started watching wrestling after one of her friends passed away. She watched a ppv, saw how larger than life everyone was, and wanted to be a part of that. She has been training for about year. This was pretty boring until she took a heel turn at the end when she criticized TNA for taking so long to sign her.

Heather by Elegance (w/ The Concierge and M) vs. Kelani Jordan for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

The Concierge grabbed the mic and insulted the Orlando crowd while doing Heather’s introduction.

Jordan is trying to be a heel, and Heather is a heel, so this starts out clumsy with them both trying to cheap shot each other.

Jordan hit Heather with a dropkick to send her to the floor. Jordan chased Heather around the ring. Heather feigned hurting her knee while running.

This distracted the ref and allowed M to attack Jordan from behind. Back in the ring, Heather’s offense was a lot of hair pulling and choking Jordan against the ring ropes.

Heather sent Jordan into the turnbuckles hard for a near fall. Heather worked a chinlock for a bit. As Jordan powered out of the move, Heather pulled her back down by her hair, then taunted the crowd.

Heather burned a knee into Jordan’s midsection to maintain control. Heather went back to a chinlock, and the crowd got behind Kelani.

Meanwhile, we see the other members of the TNA Knockout’s locker room watching on. Jordan came back with a pair of clotheslines and a back elbow.

Heather had a small cut on her face. Jordan caught Heather with a superkick. Allegedly, Heather hit Jordan with a DDT, but it looked like Jordan was driving her own head into the mat.

So that was ugly. While the Concierge distracted the ref, Heather tried to send Jordan into a right hand by M, but Jordan reversed.

So M absolutely stopped, and didn’t come close to hitting Heather. Heather sold like she was hit anyway. M sold like she’d made a big mistake.

From there, we see Jordan hit the split legged moonsault for the pinfall. With the win, she retains the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts Champion: Kelani Jordan

— The IInspriation will defend the Knockouts Tag Team titles against Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Coward and Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee in a triple threat match, and each team cut brief promos promising victory.

Elijah’s Return Concert

Some fans in the crowd are holding up “WALK!” Signs for Elijah. Because who wants to walk with Elijah? Elijah explained his injury and surgery, and a fan shouted “You’ll be alright!”

Elijah has a screw in his elbow, and it’s really messed with his guitar playing. Elijah sings a cover of “Amazing Grace” that honestly isn’t too bad. He then switched up to a song about TNA.

Ali ran in to ruin the concert. Ali challenged The Hardy and Cedric Alexander to a match with Order 4 as his partners. Elijah cut him off to challenge Ali to a one-on-one match.

Elijah turned away, and Ali gave him a cheap shot with a microphone. Ali then broke one of Elijah’s guitars on his “surgically repaired” elbow.

Updated TNA Turning Point Lineup

* Indi Hartwell v. Dani Luna in a No DQ match.

* The IInspiration v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Coward v. Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Title.

* AD Francis v. BDE

* Cedric Alexander & The Hardys v. Order 4

* Leon Slater v. Rich Swann for the X-Division Title.

* Kelani Jordan v. M by Elegance for the Knockouts Title

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin v. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

Nemeth demands that the fans cheer for him, and tried to get a “Let’s Go Ryan!” chant going. Ryan jumped Santana from behind. His advantage didn’t last long. Santana caught Nemeth with an enziguri, absorbed a dropkick from Nemeth and dropped him with a chop.

Santana followed up with a senton, then a cannonball in the corner. It looked like Santana was setting up for the rolling lariat, but then the Nemeth’s music played. Nic was showed walking through the arena, but he got jumped by a hooded figure before he could get to the ring.

Then back in the ring, a bunch of NXT guys ran in to attack Santana and end the match. Ryan Nemeth got out of there and a bunch of NXT guys lead by Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey attacked Santana.

Steve Maclin and The Home Town Man tried to make the save, but it was basically ten on three so that went badly for them. Dempsey got an arm breaker on Santana, and then the NXT crew Pillmanized Santana’s arm with a chair.

Winner via DQ: Mike Santana

Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship

The NXT crew leaves, and medical people tend to Santana. And then Frankie Kazarian came out with the Call Your Shot trophy to cash in. It’s officially on. And it’s on right now.

Mike Santana will defend his TNA World Championship for the second time in a row, right now, as “The King of TNA” is ready to use his guaranteed title shot at any time.

Kazarian hit the Fade to Black, but Santana kicked out at two. Kazarian went for the chicken wing, but Santana escaped. Santana tried for the rolling lariat, but his arm was too hurt, and Karazian rolled him up for the pinfall.

Kazarian celebrates with his newly won TNA World Championship as the live crowd inside Full Sail watches on in shock and horror. The commentators sell it huge. That’s how the Turning Point “go-home” live episode of TNA iMPACT goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW TNA World Champion: Frankie Kazarian

