-The show began with an In Memorial graphic for George Tahinos, before airing a recap of last week where Frankie Kazarian cashed in his Call Your Shot trophy and won the TNA World Title, much to the disdain of most people who saw and heard about it. It also included footage from Turning Point where Mike Santana beat Kazarian in a tag team match.

Mike Santana addresses the fans and NXT

-In the arena, we were joined by the former World Champion, Mike Santana. Santana sat in a chair in the ring and started by saying he loves the fans to death. He talked about how a month ago, he was on top of the world and celebrating with his baby girl, who saved his life. Then last Wednesday he celebrated 1,000 days sober. Then the very next day, everything was taken from him. When you think you’re at the top, life will humble you. Santana talked of being scared and how dark things got. Instead of coming to Turning Point last week, he went to a safe space-a meeting. In that meeting he realized the fans deserve for him to be here. The fans pay their hard earned money for him to give them an escape and an experience and Santana thanked them. Having the title for a little bit just makes him want it that much more, telling Frankie Kazarian to not get too comfortable because the TNA World Title is coming home to Papi. However, before he takes care of Kazarian, he told the cameraman to zoom in to tell the NXT boys that he is going to pick each and every one of them off one by one until there’s nothing left. He will make them regret ever setting foot in TNA. Santana closed by saying he gave them fair warning and to beware.

-Santino Marella was on the phone with Ava when Frankie Kazarian walked in and said he had nothing to do with the attack last week. He wants a written apology, signed by Carlos Silva. Santino said he had a meeting with JDC. JDC walked in and told Kazarian how he should be dressed as champion. Kazarian questioned when was the last time anyone cared about JDC and brought up JDC’s wife. JDC got serious and asked for a title shot. Santino booked JDC vs Eric Young and if JDC wins then he gets a title shot. Kazarian said he hopes EY cripples him. They never said if Young wins if he’d get a title shot.

Dani Luna pinned Indi Hartwell in a 4-way match that included Myla Grace w/Harley Hudson and Rosemary

The winner of this match will face the winner of another 4-way match later tonight in two weeks to determine the new top challenger for the TNA Knockouts Title. Tom Hannifan plugged the 3-way match this Tuesday at NXT Gold Rush where Kelani Jordan will defend the TNA Knockouts Title against Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee.

Myla, Rosemary and Dani especially ran some really well put together spots to start the match. Indi cleared the ring and had the advantage on Myla as they went to commercial. I never watch on TNA+, so I am not sure if this is a regular thing, but when Hannifan pitched a commercial, we just stayed on the match. After a few minutes of Indi and Myla wrestling, Luna and Rosemary yanked those two out of the ring to get them back in the match. Rosemary threatened to spew the green mist on Luna, but Luna backed off and resumed her attack on Myla.

After Rosemary bit Indi, we were magically whisked away to a commercial, which featured Christian Cage vs Frankie Kazarian in a ladder match from Genesis 2007.

After the commercial, Myla did a Corkscrew Moonsault to the floor to Rosemary. My favorite Demon Assassin pulled a chain out from under the ring, but Myla posted her. Dani picked up the chain and KO’d Indi with it for the pin.

-Eric Young told some masked guys to hand out flyers and that The Cleanse was coming. Gia Miller walked up for an interview. Young said that if he wins the main event, all he gets is a pat on the back. EY said after he beats JDC and shows the world the truth, that the Cleanse will come and there’s nothing any of us can do about it.

-Santino was now with Arianna Grace to debate how the NXT people got in. In walked Steve Maclin and the Hardys, all of whom encouraged Santino to open the doors and let the NXT people in. Jeff Hardy offered the TNA Tag Team Titles as bait

Mance Warner w/Steph DeLander pinned Matt Cardona

This was set up during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match when DeLander kept trying to help Warner cheat but he still got eliminated by Cardona. During the entrance we saw Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder lose matches on Raw and SmackDown last week.

Cardona was setting up Radio Silence, but SDL grabbed his ankle, distracting him long enough that he got laid out with a powerbomb when he got loose from DeLander. Warner blocked an Unprettier and used the Move Formerly Known as The One-Percenter and a running knee lift. Warner teased using a chair, but the referee took it. Warned teased using SDL’s purse but got dropped with Radio Silence. However, SDL put Warner’s foot on the ropes. In the ensuing confusion, Warner hit Cardona with the purse and a Pay Window for the win.

TNA Injury Report Presented By Bioflex

-Mike Santana has a torn UCL, but is cleared. Elijah is still out with a torn triceps.

-The NXT Guys said they are doing the same thing TNA guys are doing, just better. Charlie Dempsey said he knows how to put on a real wrestling move. Robert Stone said he’s not behind this and did reference being in TNA before. Lexis King said all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can’t put TNA back together again.

-Matt Cardona was mad backstage, saying he wasn’t ready tonight. He thought Mance was like his brother, but apparently not. This business only cares about who’s on top and challenges Mance to a Street Fight in El Paso. Hannifan clarifies it would be at Final Resolution if the match is accepted.

John Skyler pinned Myron Reed

The rest of The Rascalz and Order 4 stayed backstage.

This looked like it could have been a style clash, but Reed is spectacularly smooth and Skyler is an underrated solid worker. During the match, we saw a picture-in-picture where Special Agent Zero and Tasha Steelz appear to have laid out the other Rascalz.

The finish saw Jason Hotch come out and when Reed had Skyler roiled up, Hotch reached in, rolled them over and Reed won.

-Up next, we had footage of Leon Slater pinning Rich Swann. After that we saw First Cla$$ outside and AJ was giving Swann grief about losing and even more grief for shaking Slater’s hand. Francis mentioned that he won at Turning Point, while Swann lost to a flippy little kid from England. Speaking of the flippy little kid from England, up walked Leon Slater. AJ said that in the 90s when kids showed no respect then you got it beat into them. They set up a match.

The Search For Mr. Elegance

-The Personal Concierge hosted the search for Mr. Elegance before introducing us to the co-hosts, Ash, M and Heather By Elegance. The only rule is you can’t go behind the curtain. Ash immediately went after the first guy. Concierge told guy #2 that the only person who could wear a salmon suit was Mark Henry. Heather asked the third guy (Alejandro) about steroids, but he had no idea. Alejandro hit on all three of them, but they all called him a loser.

Victoria Crawford w/Tessa Blanchard vs Jody Threat vs Killer Kelly vs Xia Brookside

