The annual TNA Turkey Bowl goes down tonight!

TNA iMPACT returns with a new episode! Emanating from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL., a new episode of the weekly series premieres tonight after being taped a couple of weeks ago in “The Sunshine State.”

On tap for tonight’s show is the annual Turkey Bowl featuring Brian Myers vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Eric Young vs. Home Town Man vs. Mance Warner vs. Trey Miguel, as well as Ryan Nemeth vs. Krampus, Leon Slater & Moose & Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Jake Something & First Class & Ryan Nemeth, Trick Williams & Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana & Leon Slater from September 2025 in Minneapolis, Jeff Hardy and Joe Hendry concert from July 2025 in Kingston, Rhode Island, and The 2007 Angle Family Thanksgiving Feast.

