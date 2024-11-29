The following report was written by Josh Nason and F4WOnline.com:

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt intro’d the show and plugged Friday’s Turning Point special. The two joined the show between matches, adding some context for the streaming special.

Sami Callihan, PCO & Joe Hendry defeated The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC)

This match was taped in Nashville in October.

Callihan hit his Cactus Driver ’97 on Edwards in stereo with PCO hitting a chokeslam on JDC. Hendry then got into the ring and hit his Standing Ovation on Edwards to get the pin and win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Dani Luna

This was taped in June in Philadelphia while Grace was Knockouts Champion. However, she didn’t come out with the belt here so there was some pre-planning going on. As expected, this was a hard hitting and entertaining match that Grace won after hitting a Grace Driver.

Thanksgiving skit

Callihan, PCO, Xia Brookside, Jason Hotch and Jon Skyler were sitting around a table in the “Death Machine Poker Tournament” and eating some Thanksgiving-esque dinner. The tl;dr of this: PCO won the pot which included pushing some of his chips and food into the middle of the table. The win pleased everyone but Hotch and Skyler which led to some arguing and Santino Marella appearing out of nowhere to book a match for next Thursday.

Mustafa Ali defeated Leon Slater and Trent Seven in a three-way

This was also from June in Philadelphia and was very quick, lasting just six minutes or so. Ali picked up the win after stealing the pin on Seven after Slater hit a swanton on him.

Jake Something (w/ Hammerstone) defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

This was from October in Nashville. These two have shared the ring frequently over the last two years in both TNA, Deadlock Pro, and other promotions.

Hammerstone’s presence led to the end as Bailey was going up to the top to finish Something, but Hammerstone shoved him from behind. Bailey recovered but as he went for his spinning kick, he ran into a running elbow/forearm from Something that gave the big man the victory.

Joe Hendry & Rhino defeated First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

This took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina, just a few weeks ago. The end came when Rhino took out Francis with a gore and Hendry caught Navarro with a Standing Ovation for the pin.

PCO defeated Moose (w/ The System) in a casket match

This took place this past July in Montreal following the Slammiversary pay-per-view. The casket was used during PCO’s entrance and so they decided to get the most out of it and use it again here.

This had a wild start as Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers got involved nearly immediately which led to Joe Hendry running out to even the odd. Alisha Edwards then hit a low blow on Hendry which led to PCO grabbing her. He was able to move out of the way as Moose speared her by mistake.

About a minute later, PCO hit a swanton and then simply rolled Moose into the casket for a surprisingly quick win.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defeated Sami Callihan in a non-title match

This took place this past September in San Antonio, Texas, and featured Hannifan and Gia Miller on commentary. It was also a first-time ever match.

Both guys had near falls late, but Nemeth eventually picked up the win after countering a Callihan charge with a superkick and the Danger Zone for the pin and win.