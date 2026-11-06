TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped episode from Dothan, Alabama.

TNA iMPACT Opening Segment: Moose Confronts syX

We kick things off with Moose making his way to the ring. He grabs a microphone and talks about a conversation he had with Matt Hardy earlier in the day. Moose says Hardy told him that he hasn’t been himself lately and needs to rediscover the old Moose.

Moose turns his attention to syX, calling out Sawyer and Shaw for their recent attacks on TNA wrestlers. He says payback is coming and challenges both men to meet him in the ring.

Sawyer and Shaw make their way out and a two-on-one brawl immediately breaks out. Moose initially holds his own before the numbers advantage catches up with him. Matt Hardy rushes to the ring with a steel pipe and helps Moose fight off both attackers. Moose and Hardy stand tall as syX retreat.

Backstage, Leon Slater and Amazing Red discuss their upcoming opportunity against Nic and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Trey Miguel interrupts and declares that he intends to capture the TNA World Championship at Destination X. Miguel also announces that he will be joining commentary for the tag team title match later tonight.

Following a commercial break, Daria Rae and Brian cross paths with Indi Hartwell backstage. Hartwell accuses Rae of sending Shayna Baszler after her because she couldn’t handle the situation herself. Hartwell insults Rae before Brian steps between them to prevent a physical confrontation that could result in another suspension.

Frankie Kazarian & Avery Styles vs. Hunter James & Alexander Lev

Mustafa Ali joins the commentary team for this match, expressing concerns about Frankie Kazarian’s intentions toward Avery Styles.

Styles and Alexander Lev start things off. Styles takes control with a series of dropkicks and slams before tagging Kazarian, who connects with a bulldog. Hunter James tags in, but Styles returns and catches him with a forearm for a two-count.

Lev catches Styles with a knee between the ropes, allowing James to take control. James and Lev isolate Styles in their corner and work him over while he is trapped in the tree of woe position. James connects with a backbreaker before Lev comes off the ropes with an axe handle.

Styles continues absorbing punishment until he finally creates an opening and makes the hot tag to Kazarian. Kazarian enters and unloads on both opponents, connecting with a forearm on James and a leg drop on Lev. He follows with a springboard leg drop for a near fall.

Styles makes a blind tag and pulls James into position near the corner. He climbs to the top rope and connects with a Spiral Tap. Styles makes the cover and scores the three-count.

Match Result: Frankie Kazarian & Avery Styles def. Hunter James & Alexander Lev via pinfall.

After the match, Mustafa Ali grabs a microphone and confronts Kazarian. Ali warns him that Styles will eventually betray him, making a reference to Styles’ father. Kazarian responds by punching Ali in the face.

Backstage, Bryan Myers and Cedric Alexander are interrupted by Alisha Edwards. The three agree to remain backstage during Eddie Edwards’ upcoming match against Bear Bronson, allowing the two men to settle their differences without interference.

Eddie Edwards vs. Bear Bronson

The leadership of The System is at stake in this one. Tensions between Eddie Edwards and Bear Bronson have been building since Edwards’ loss to Ricky Sosa at Bound For Glory. Bronson has questioned Edwards’ leadership and accused him of going soft, leading to tonight’s match to determine who will lead the group.

The two begin by exchanging words before locking up. Bronson uses his power to send Edwards into the ropes and follows with a shoulder tackle and a splash in the corner. Bronson connects with a suplex and continues the attack with strikes.

Edwards fights back with a kick and a hurricanrana from the top rope. He follows with a shoulder tackle, but Bronson catches him and plants him for a two-count. Bronson continues working over Edwards until Edwards creates an opening with a neckbreaker.

The two exchange strikes before Edwards connects with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Edwards heads to the top rope, but Bronson shoves him to the floor. Bronson follows him outside and sends Edwards crashing into the steel steps.

Back inside, Bronson makes the cover for a near fall. Edwards battles back with a facebuster before Bronson sends him over the top rope and follows with a suicide dive. Bronson returns Edwards to the ring, but Edwards responds with a dive of his own.

The action spills onto the entrance ramp, where Bronson catches Edwards with a Black Hole Slam. Both men struggle to recover but manage to beat the referee’s count and return to the ring.

Bronson lowers his straps as the two exchange heavy strikes. Edwards connects with a superkick, but Bronson answers with a sit-out chokebomb for a close two-count.

The two battle on the turnbuckles until Edwards connects with a sunset flip powerbomb. Bronson gets back to his feet and blocks a knee strike, but Edwards catches him with a lariat.

Edwards follows with the Boston Knee Party and makes the cover for the three-count to retain control of The System.

Match Result: Eddie Edwards def. Bear Bronson via pinfall to remain leader of The System.

After the match, the remaining members of The System make their way to the ring. Edwards and Bronson put their differences aside and shake hands, bringing their internal conflict to an end.

Backstage, Brian is preparing an incident report involving Daria Rae when she interrupts and suggests that filing it would reflect poorly on him. Director of Authority Santino Marella arrives and Brian assures him that he is handling the situation. Rae watches the interaction and attempts to create tension between the two.

Allie & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz)

This match comes after Kiera Hogan reunited with Tasha Steelz following her falling out with Allie. Fire ‘N Flava attacked Allie last week before Shotzi Blackheart made the save, setting up tonight’s tag team encounter.

Blackheart and Steelz start things off with a lockup. Blackheart takes control with an arm drag and a step-up enzuigiri before attacking Steelz in the corner. Steelz avoids an attack from the turnbuckles and tags Hogan into the match.

Allie enters and immediately confronts her former partner. Hogan attempts to calm things down, but Allie responds with an elbow in the corner. Hogan turns things around with a drop toe hold into the ropes, allowing Steelz to hold Allie in position for a hip attack.

Hogan continues attacking Allie with stomps and strikes while taunting her. Allie finally fights back with a spear and makes the tag to Blackheart as Steelz also enters.

Blackheart takes control and stacks both opponents in the corner before connecting with a double dropkick. She attempts a cover, but Hogan breaks it up. Hogan knocks Allie from the apron and connects with a dropkick on Blackheart for a near fall.

Allie returns to break up the pin and connects with a Death Valley Driver on Hogan. Blackheart and Steelz exchange big boots, leaving both women down.

Allie and Blackheart recover and trap their opponents in simultaneous Tarantula submissions against the ropes. Blackheart follows with a missile dropkick on Hogan, but Steelz breaks up the cover.

Allie catches Steelz with a Codebreaker, taking her out of the equation. Blackheart heads to the top rope and connects with a senton on Hogan for the three-count.

Match Result: Allie & Shotzi Blackheart def. Fire ‘N Flava via pinfall.

After the match, Hogan and Steelz attack Allie and Blackheart from behind. Fire ‘N Flava stomp both women in opposite corners before standing tall over their fallen opponents.

Backstage, Mila Moore tells John Skyler that she is ending their relationship. Moore calls Skyler a loser and says she had hoped he would change, but no longer believes that will happen. She walks away, leaving Skyler alone. Later in the show, Skyler is shown visibly upset in the locker room.

Elsewhere backstage, M By Elegance tells Heather By Elegance that she considers her best friend and has arranged for Heather to join her on the cover of an upcoming magazine shoot. After M leaves, Elayna Black approaches Heather and attempts to create tension between the two. Heather dismisses her comments, prompting Black to threaten to teach her a lesson when they face off next week.

The Righteous Initiation Ceremony

The Righteous make their way to the ring for what is advertised as Harley Hudson’s initiation into the group.

Vincent takes the microphone and asks Hudson whether she is ready to leave her old life behind and become part of The Righteous. Hudson confirms that she is ready. Vincent asks whether she is prepared to become something greater, and Hudson again agrees.

Dutch places a crown of flowers on Hudson’s head, but Vincent interrupts before the ceremony can be completed. He tells Hudson that she must repeat the words, “I am Righteous for we are many.”

Vincent then reveals that while Hudson was making her decision, someone else had already made theirs.

Xia Brookside suddenly appears behind Hudson and attacks her. Brookside is revealed as the newest member of The Righteous, leaving Hudson laid out in the ring.

Backstage, Matt Hardy addresses syX and their attack on Jeff Hardy last week. Hardy says the group crossed a line and promises that he will not forgive them for what happened.

Moose joins Hardy and warns Sawyer and Shaw that they have no idea who they are dealing with. Moose reminds them of his reputation as one of the most dangerous men in TNA and promises revenge.

Hardy then announces that he and Moose will face syX at Destination X.

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) vs. Amazing Red & Leon Slater

It’s main event time!

TNA World Champion Leon Slater teams with TNA X-Division Champion Amazing Red to challenge Nic and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Trey Miguel joins the commentary team for the match.

Amazing Red and Nic Nemeth start things off. Nic uses his size advantage to force Red into the corner, but Red responds by targeting the arm. Nic counters into a pinning combination for a two-count before Red escapes and tags Slater.

Slater enters with an axe handle from the second rope and continues working over Nic’s arm. Ryan Nemeth tags in and catches Slater with a kick to the midsection. Ryan sends Slater into the turnbuckles before tagging Nic back into the match.

Slater fights back and delivers ten punches in the corner. Red tags in and follows with ten punches of his own before attempting a cover. Nic kicks out and makes the tag to Ryan, allowing the champions to take control with double-team offense.

Red and Slater send the Nemeth brothers to the floor and prepare to dive, but the champions retreat up the entrance ramp. Nic eventually returns to break the referee’s count before grabbing the championship belts and attempting to leave.

Slater and Red cut them off and attack both champions at ringside. Nic is sent into the steel steps while Ryan crashes into the barricade. The challengers continue their assault before returning the action to the ring.

Ryan catches Red with an eye poke and tags Nic, who immediately takes control. Nic rakes Red’s eyes against the ropes and attacks his knee. Ryan returns and attempts a cover, but Red kicks out.

Red finally creates an opening and makes the hot tag to Slater. The TNA World Champion enters and clears the ring before catching Ryan with an airplane spin into a slam.

Slater heads to the top rope, but Nic pulls him down, allowing Ryan to connect with a DDT for a near fall. Nic tags back in and continues attacking Slater’s eyes as the champions isolate him in their corner.

Slater eventually catches Ryan with a side kick and tags Red back into the match. Red unloads with kicks on both Nemeth brothers and connects with a DDT on Nic for a two-count.

Slater makes a blind tag and comes off the ropes with a crossbody on Nic. Red returns and the challengers attempt a double suplex, but Ryan intervenes and sends Slater crashing into the ring post.

The Nemeths connect with a double-team slam on Red, but he kicks out at two. Nic attempts the Danger Zone, but Red escapes. Nic catches him with a superkick before Slater returns and sends both champions to the outside.

Slater connects with a forearm from the apron onto Nic as Ryan grabs one of the championship belts. Slater rolls Nic back into the ring, where Red connects with a slam and goes for the cover.

Ryan breaks up the pin attempt and accidentally takes out the referee in the process. Slater sends Ryan back to the floor, but Ryan grabs the championship belt and strikes Slater with it as he comes off the apron.

Inside the ring, Red counters a superkick from Nic into a roll-up, but the referee is still down. Red connects with another kick and attempts the Code Red, only for Ryan to strike him with the championship belt.

Nic follows with the Danger Zone as the referee recovers. The official makes the count and the Nemeth brothers retain their championships.

Match Result: The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) (c) def. Amazing Red & Leon Slater via pinfall to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

After the match, Elijah rushes to the ring with his guitar and swings it at the Nemeth brothers, forcing both champions to retreat.

In a post-credits scene, Harley Hudson is shown speaking with her mother on the phone. Hudson questions why she has struggled to make friends in TNA but says she isn’t ready to return home and wants to give things a few more weeks.

After ending the call, Hudson notices a note on the wall with the words “Play with me” written in lipstick. She follows the note and discovers a dollhouse nearby.

Taryn Terrell suddenly appears and welcomes Hudson to the Dollhouse.

That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!