TNA Wrestling returns tonight with this week’s taped episode of TNA iMPACT from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell in a Knockouts Dog Collar Match, Matt Cardona vs. Lexis King, The Elegance Brand vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace, The System vs. Sinner & Saint, The Hardys will speak, as well as Jake Something vs. Cedric Alexander vs. BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Jason Hotch vs. Dezmond Xavier in an X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Match.

Featured below are complete results of the December 11 episode of TNA iMPACT.

