Featured below are TNA iMPACT results from December 18, 2025:

* TNA World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal: Bear Bronson defeats BDE and Brock Anderson and Cedric Alexander and CW Anderson and Eric Young and Jake Painter and Jake Something and Jesse Funaki and John Skyler and Judas Icarus and Mance Warner and Moose and Myron Reed and Rich Swann and Ryan Nemeth and The Home Town Man and Travis Williams and Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz

* Team TNA hypes up the cage match main event

* Bear Bronson says he’s coming for Frankie Kazarian

* The Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) def. Mila Moore & Tessa Blanchard

* Dani Luna challenges Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

* Elijah sings about El Paso before being interrupted by Tasha Steelz and Agent Zero. Mustafa Ali comes out and promises to make Elijah’s life a living hell. Jason Hotch & John Skyler attack. Ali hits Elijah with a guitar.

* Indi Hartwell says she is not cleared after the dog collar match.

* Steel Cage Match: Team TNA (Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Santino Marella & Steve Maclin) defeat Team NXT (Brooks Jensen, Channing Lorenzo, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont)

After the match, Arianna Grace kicked her father Santino in the groin and kissed her fiance Stacks.

