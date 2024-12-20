TNA iMPACT starts NOW!

The episode starts off with Tom Hannifan welcoming everyone to Night One of the Best of 2024. Tonight will be about taking a look back at the best matches and moments of the year, awards, and looking forward to 2025.

Tom Hannifan talks about the name “TNA” returning at the beginning of the year, which leads to the first iMPACT! main event under the name…

Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander – TNA iMPACT! – January 18, 2024

The match is joined in progress with Will Ospreay chopping Josh Alexander. Ospreay gets a suplex blocked. Alexander’s try at a suplex is also blocked. Alexander’s second try works. Alexander lays in some strikes and hits the ropes. Ospreay stops Alexander and then hits a leaping kick. Ospreay handsprings into Alexander, who catches him and hits a German Suplex. Alexander then hits a powerbomb backbreaker for a two count.

Both men get to their feet. Ospreay lays in some chops, but Alexander grabs him and hits a backbreaker. Ospreay rolls to the apron. Alexander gets on the second rope and tries to German Suplex Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay blocks it and gets Alexander up on his shoulder. There is a table set up on the floor. Alexander wiggles out and tries to drive Ospreay through the table, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay hits a Tiger Driver on Alexander from the apron through the table. The official and ringside physician check on both competitors. The referee allows the match to continue.

The referee gets into the ring and starts a 10 count. Ospreay gets back into the ring at about 4. Alexander beats the count just in time. Ospreay immediately hits a springboard dropkick and then the Oscutter for a two count. Ospreay sets up for the Hidden Blade, but Alexander collapses.

Back from commercial, Alexander hits a spinning Tombstone on the ramp. Both men are slow to get up and the referee has a 10 count going. Alexander launches Ospreay into the ring to beat the count. Alexander hits a running clothesline in the corner and then lifts Ospreay onto his shoulders. He climbs to the second rope and hits a leaping rolling senton for a two count. Alexander transitions into the Ankle Lock. Ospreay almost gets to the ropes, but Alexander pulls him back to the middle of the ring, stomps on the ankle, and then locks the Ankle Lock back on.

Ospreay rolls through the submission, sending Alexander into the turnbuckles. Ospreay blocks a charge in the corner and hops up to the second rope. Alexander follows him up, but Ospreay slips under, traps Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle, and hits a superkick. Ospreay then climbs to the top rope and hits a super poisonrana. Ospreay follows that up with the Hidden Blade for a two count.

Ospreay goes for Stormbreaker, but Alexander wiggles out. Ospreay hits Hidden Blade again and then Storm Driver 93 for a two count. Ospreay takes off his elbow pad and sets up for another Hidden Blade. Alexander blocks it with a clothesline. They exchange strikes and hit a double clothesline – but Alexander doesn’t go down. Alexander goes for the C4 Spike. Ospreay wiggles out and goes for the Styles Clash. Alexander wiggles out and locks on the Ankle Lock. Ospreay gets out of it, so Alexander hits the Styles Clash for a two count. Ospreay gives the double birds to Ospreay. This pumps Alexander up and he immediately hits the C4 Spike for the win.

Winner: Josh Alexander

Tom Hannifan talks about how Jordynne Grace had a great 2024. He then announces that the 2024 Knockout of the Year is…Jordynne Grace!

Jordynne Grace is shown with her award. She thanks the fans, saying that the award means everything to her. She likes to say that she helped build the Knockouts Division into what it is today, but it actually made her who she is. Grace says that she believes that the 2024 Knockout of the Year Award won’t be her last. That leads to…

Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity for the TNA Knockouts World Championship – Hard to Kill 2024

The bell rings and they shake hands. They circle and lock up. Jordynne Grace drives Trinity into the ropes and breaks the lock up clean. They lock up again and Grace grabs a side headlock. Grace is sent into the ropes and tackles down Trinity. Grace hits the ropes again and blocks a hip toss. Trinity ducks under Grace trying to grab at her. Grace wants a test of strength. Trinity obliges. Grace takes control of the test, but Trinity uses her legs to break up the hold and slides under a running attack.

Trinity continues to use her speed to hit some quick strikes. She hits rapid fire kicks and then tries to use the ropes as leverage to bring Grace down. Grace catches Trinity, though, and slams her down. Grace hits some chops in the corner. Trinity returns some strikes, but her crossbody attempt is caught by Grace. Grace hits another slam. Grace tries to hit the Juggernaut Driver, but Trinity blocks it and scrambles to the ropes.

Trinity hits a kick to the face and climbs to the top rope. She hits a leaping crossbody and then a headscissors spike for a two count. Trinity tries to lift Grace, but it’s blocked. Grace clubs down on Trinity’s head and then hits a powerbomb for a two count. Grace hits Trinity with a knee and then hits an overhead throw for a two count.

Trinity gets in some strikes, but is leveled with a clothesline. Trinity rolls to the outside and Grace hits a dive. Grace follows that up with the Juggernaut Jackhammer on the floor. Grace goes for a power move, but Trinity blocks it and hits a back body drop on the floor. Ash by Elegance is shown watching the match with The Personal Concierge.

Back from commercial. Trinity hits a split legged moonsault for a two count. Trinity goes for the Full Nelson Bomb, but Grace blocks it and slaps on her own Full Nelson. Trinity gets to the ropes to break it up. Grace kicks Trinity in the ropes and then lifts her in the corner. Grace follows her up and goes for a superplex. Trinity blocks it and hits a headbutt. Grace charges and hits a backfist. Grace hits a Muscle Buster for a two count.

Grace lifts Trinity up, but Trinity tries to get a roll up. They roll around until Trinity locks on Starstruck. Grace gets out of it and Trinity hits Rearview for a two count. Trinity places Grace onto the apron and tries to drive her down into the ring. Grace fights it off and pulls Trinity to the apron. They exchange some strikes. Trinity gets Grace back into the ring and pulls her through the ropes. She locks Grace’s legs between her legs and drives her down into the apron for a two count.

They exchange strikes. Trinity hits a big knee strike and a sitout powerbomb for a two count. Trinity locks on Starstruck again. Grace stands out of it. Trinity gets to the ropes, but Grace German Suplexes her. Grace hits a spinning backfist and the Juggernaut Driver for the win!

Winner and NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion: Jordynne Grace

Tom Hannifan talks about how Jordynne Grace was attacked by the returning Tessa Blanchard at Final Resolution.

Tom Hannifan talks about TNA Genesis and the main event of the show – Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. He then talks about Joe Hendry’s big year. Hannifan announces the 2024 TNA Moment of the Year…Joe Hendry’s Live Concert on the May 2, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT! The live concert is shown, which featured Joe Hendry’s songs that made fun of AJ Francis.

Joe Hendry is shown with his award. He thanks the fans and says that 2024 changes his life. He says he couldn’t have done it without the support of the fans. Hendry is looking forward to 2025!

Tom Hannifan wants to know if Joe Hendry can go viral again at TNA Genesis when he takes on Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.

Tom Hannifan announces the TNA One to Watch in 2025…Leon Slater. Slater is shown with his award. He gives his thanks to the fans and says that he will be following up the award by becoming the youngest X-Division champion of all time. That leads to…

Leon Slater vs. Mike Bailey for the TNA X-Division Championship – TNA iMPACT! – October 17, 2024

They shake hands in the center of the ring and circle each other. They lock up and Mike Bailey grabs a side headlock. Leon Slater sends Bailey into the ropes and hits a tackle. They both use their speed to avoid attacks and have a standoff.

They circle again and lock up. Bailey grabs a hold of Slater’s arm and locks in a Hammerlock on the mat. Slater powers up, but is thrown into the corner. Bailey goes for a running attack, but Slater pushes him off. Slater is sent to the outside. Bailey goes for an attack, but Slater gets a hold of him. Bailey is sent to the outside and blocks an attack from Slater.

Bailey fights off Slater and then hits a Moonsault on the outside. Bailey continues his attack on the outside with some kicks. He takes a hold of Slater’s arm and uses it to throw Slater onto the outside mat. Slater is now favoring his arm. Bailey throws Slater back in the ring and hits a big chop in the corner. He hits a second hard chop in a different corner. Bailey uses the ropes to stretch Slater’s arm.

Bailey charges at Slater, but Slater gets a boot up. Slater almost gets a hold of Bailey, but Bailey slips away and hits a flurry of kicks. Bailey kicks Slater again and works over Slater’s arm again.

Slater powers out of the hold, but Bailey kicks at his arm. Slater goes for a handspring move, but his shoulder gives out. Bailey tries to go on the attack, but Slater uses his legs now to take out Bailey. Slater is slow to go on the attack with his arm in pain, so Bailey is able to get in some kicks.

Bailey goes for a running Shooting Star Press, but Slater moves out of the way. They exchange some strikes and Slater gets the advantage with a leaping attack. Both men get up slowly and exchange strikes again. Bailey grabs the arm again, but Slater fights it off. Bailey keeps going at the arm and Slater keeps fighting Bailey off.

Slater ends up tossing Bailey to the outside and hits a dive. Slater goes for another dive, but Bailey jumps into the ring and cuts it off. Bailey hits a couple of hard shots and then tries to hit a backflip double knees. Slater moves and gets in some strikes. He hits a backflip double knees of his own.

Bailey goes to the outside. Slater follows him out. Slater goes for a kick, but Bailey ducks under it. Bailey runs up the ring apron and ropes and hits a moonsault. He tosses Slater into the ring and climbs to the top rope. He goes for a Shooting Star Press, but Slater moves. Bailey lands on his feet. Slater hits a Standing Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Slater lines Bailey up and runs at him. Bailey catches Slater and counters it into a backflip powerslam. Bailey hits a Backstabber on Slater’s arm. Bailey goes for a Tornado Kick, but Slater reverses it into a Leg Lariat. Slater hits a running attack in the corner. Bailey goes to the outside. Slater hits a dive onto Bailey over the ringpost.

Slater throws Bailey back inside the ring and climbs to the top rope. Bailey cuts him off and climbs up, as well. Slater counters Bailey and hits a spinning Brainbuster-like move. Slater climbs the top rope and goes for the Swanton 450. Bailey moves and gets a hold of Slater in a Chicken Wing-like hold. Bailey hits a throw and then hits Slater with some kicks. Bailey hits the Tornado Kick and then the Ultima Weapon. Bailey isn’t done, though. He hits the Flamingo Driver for the win!

Winner and STILL TNA X-Division Champion: Mike Bailey

Mike Bailey and Leon Slater shake hands.

Tom Hannifan says that Leon Slater looked like a star during the match. He then talks about how next week will be Night Two of the Best of 2024.

Tom Hannifan talks about TNA Genesis and then the men’s tag team division. He gives credit to both The System and The Hardys. Hannifan announces the 2024 TNA Men’s Tag Team of the Year….ABC.

Ace Austin is shown with the award. He thanks the fans and talks about Chris Bey. Austin says the choice for the award was pretty easy – as easy as ABC, 123. That leads to…

The System with Alisha Edwards vs. ABC for the TNA Tag Team Championship – TNA Slammiversary

Ace Austin and Brian Myers start things off. Ace and Chris Bey are wearing pink and black, which is pretty familiar in Canada. Ace gets the quick advantage and gets Brian down in the corner. He uses his quickness and athleticism to get Brian down. Same with Eddie, who rushes in. Chris Bey enters to help and they hit a Hart Attack on Brian Myers.

Bey and Myers are now legal. Bey, like Austin, uses his quickness on Brian until Bey gets driven into the corner. Eddie gets tagged in and Bey gets flattened. Eddie slows down the pace and chops Bey in the corner. Brian tags back in and they double team Bey down in the middle of the ring. Myers goes for a cocky pin.

Eddie tags back in and he grinds Bey’s face into the second rope. The ref gets distracted by Ace Austin being upset and Alisha Edwards chokes Bey on the ropes. Myers is back in and they go to double team Bey, but he flips out of it and brings in Ace Austin.

ABC gets The System outside of the ring and hit a double dive to the floor. Ace rolls Brian into the ring. Alisha jumps on the apron to distract Ace. It works. After a delay, Ace goes for a springboard, but Eddie grabs him and pulls him to the floor.

Myers then takes full control of Ace and slows the pace back down. He stomps Ace down and poses. He hits a big suplex. Eddie tags back in and hits a big suplex. Eddie is frustrated that Ace kicked out and lays in some punches. Eddie smack talks Chris Bey on the outside, which allows Ace Austin to try a quick roll up, but Eddie kicks out.

Myers tags back in and slows the pace back down on Ace. He tags in Eddie again and holds Ace by the bottom rope. Eddie catapults Ace up into the second rope and it’s vicious looking. Alisha gets a shot in on Ace.

Eddie holds Ace down with a chin lock. Ace gets to his feet and gets in some shots. He tries to jump over Eddie for a tag, but can’t reach. Myers comes in and distracts the official. Ace gets the tag, but the referee never saw it! Bey has to go back out.

Eddie tags Brian back in and he chokes Ace on the ropes. He taunts Ace and Ace gets one shot in before Brian stomps him back down. He gets a choke in on Ace on the mat until Ace fights his way up. Brian cuts the comeback down with a belly-to-back suplex. Brian charges the corner and Ace uses a little bit of energy that he has left to counter it and drop Brian.

Both men make a tag and Bey comes in all fired up. He takes down Edwards. Takes down Myers. He uses his speed and energy and hits a moonsault on Edwards. Edwards goes to the outside and Bey kicks at him through the ropes. He goes for a dive, but Alisha gets in the way. He stalks her on the outside and Eddie is able to get a shot in. Bey fights off Myers, but not Edwards. Austin then gets involved again and takes out Edwards. Myers goes for Ace, but he flips out of the way and Bey drops Myers. Ace then dives onto Edwards.

Back in the ring, Bey hits a huge Frog Splash on Edwards for a close two count. The crowd is chanting “This is Awesome.” ABC tried setting up the finish, but The System broke it up and Myers hit a Spear on Bey for a two count.

Edwards can’t get a Backpack on Bey and Ace takes out Myers. ABC hits some tag team moves and hits the Magic Killer and get a two count. Alisha is in the ring and gets in the way as Bey tries to hit the Art of Finesse. Despite the distraction, The ABC hit the 1, 2, Sweet for the win!

Winners and NEW TNA Tag Team Champions: The ABC

Tom Hannifan talks about the ways that fans can help Chris Bey and then reminds that next week is Night Two of the Best of 2024.

