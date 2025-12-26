TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Tom Hannifan opens the show from the studio and wishes everyone a merry Christmas. He talks about a surprise ten-person tag match and sends it to Gia Miller for more details.

Gia Miller is backstage and says two people will be captains and choose four presents who will be members of their team. The losing team gets coal in their stocking, and the winning team will get a bonus and a promise.

Ryan and Nic Nemeth vs. The Hardys vs. First Cla$$ vs. The Rascalz in a Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Championships

The Hardys hold serve in the middle of the ring, taking out every other team. Matt with a suplex on Nick into the ladder. The Hardys become the first team to try and climb the ladder, but AJ Francis shoves the ladder over. Myron Reed flies into the ring and right into a ladder.

Francis throws Reed into the ladder, and Francis throws his own partner into Reed. Francis has Reed and a ladder in his arms, and he runs into everyone who enters the ring, and finishes with a World’s Strongest Slam into Reed and onto the ladder. Francis slides the ladder and puts Navarro onto his shoulders.

They turn around, but Wentz drop kicks Navarro off the shoulders of Francis. Double knees to Francis from Wentz. recoil code breaker by Reed to Francis.

The Rascalz set up a ladder and dive off and onto Francis. Reed takes Navarro to the floor with a Cutter. Wentz climbs the ladder, but Francis lifts it up and throws Wentz out of the ring and onto his own man, splitting the ladder. Matt Hardy hits Francis in the back with a chair. Twist of Fate.

Swanton Bomb from Jeff to Francis. Both Hardy Brothers climb, but both Nemeth Brothers cut them off. Hollywood Ending from Ryan to Jeff, Danger Zone from Nic to Matt. Ryan talks smack to Johnny Damon, and Damon shoves him. The Champs set up the ladder, but the Rascalz are back.

Navarro is also back after near ladder impalement, and he takes everyone out with chair shots. Navarro sets up a ladder in the corner of the ring. Francis climbs the ladder for a moonsault.

The ladder is now in the middle of the ring, as Top Cla$$ climb together. The Rascalz are back, and they shove both of them off the ladder. The Hardy Brothers are back. Twist of Fate into the Cutter on Reed. Side Effect by Matt to Wentz. The Hardys set up Wentz and Reed onto a ladder bridge.

Jeff to the top, Swanton Bomb onto both Rascalz. Jeff gets a device from the camera man at ring side, and down comes another ladder. But the Nemeth brothers put an end to that. Ryan tries to climb, but Matt smacks him down with a chair. Nic takes out Matt and he tries to climb.

Jeff cuts him off and Matt puts the chair into the gut of Nic and Ryan. Chairs have been wrapped around the heads of the Nemeth Brothers, Double Twist of Fate by The Hardys. Jeff climbs again, he’s right there, he rips the titles down.

Winners and NEW TNA World Tag-Team Champions: The Hardys

Jeff Hardy says The Hardys are the 2025 Tag Team of the Year. Matt Hardy says they’re middle aged and extreme and in 2025 they’re the Tag Team of the Year in TNA.

Tom Hannifan says they would not be able to go into this new year of TNA in AMC without the Hardys. He announces that the TNA Crossover Moment of the Year award goes to Joe Hendry vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Tom Hannifan announces that The Elegance Brand are the 2025 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year.

The Elegance Brand are backstage, and The Personal Concierge announces that they’re the 2025 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year. He also announces that Ash by Elegance is the 2025 Knockout of the Year. Ash thanks the women and TNA who made this possible.

We see highlights from NXT Heatwave where Ash by Elegance became the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Dani Luna & Jody Threat vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance (w/ the Personal Concierge) for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

The Concierge makes the introduction, which El Paso doesn’t seem to like very much. Ash & Dani start, Dani with an arm drag into a bar. Ash reverses with a wristlock and tags Heather, who comes off the top with an elbow. The Concierge tags in and mounts the bottom rope for a elbow.

He tries a wristlock and tags out to Ash before he gets hurt. Slam on Ash by Dani. Backbreaker out of an Ash head scissor attempt. Threat tags in for the doubleteam. Stalling suplex by Dani with a push down by Jody for two. Dani slams Ash, then slams Jody onto Ash for two. Dani goes up top, gets distracted by the Concierge.

Ash knocks her to the floor, the Concierge does the Das Wunderkind dance. Heather gets the upper hand in the ring. Concierge with two stomps in the corner on Dani. Ash breaks up a murder attempt on the Concierge, then hits a handspring elbow in the corner. Heather with a dropkick & Ash covers for two.

The Concierge gets kicked off a leglock attempt. Ash catapults Dani into a lungblower by Heather for two. Dani fights back with a forearm, then a suplex on Heather. Tags to Ash & Jody. Jody chops both Elegances for awhile, they miscommunicate, Double clothesline and a crotch chop in the direction of the Concierge.

Concierge gets dumped. Heather launched outside by Jody. Jody with a tope suicida on Ash & Heather. Ash up in a torture rack, then a spin into a powerbomb for two. Concierge breaks the count then does some dancing. Spitfire hits the Pressure Drop on the Concierge. Dani gets sent out of the ring, then the Elegances hit a submission into a double stomp off the top rope for three.

Winners and NEW TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions: The Elegance Brand

