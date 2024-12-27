TNA iMPACT starts NOW!

The episode starts off with Tom Hannifan welcoming everyone to Night Two of the Best of 2024. Tonight will be about taking a look back at the best matches and moments of the year, awards, and looking forward to 2025.

Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

They go with the grappling to start with Nemeth grabbing something like an abdominal stretch. That’s reversed into a front facelock, with Nemeth going straight to the ropes. They go to the mat for more grappling with Alexander having to bail into the corner. Alexander throws him down so Nemeth reverses into a cradle for two before Alexander grabs a headlock. With that going nowhere, they get up again and the grappling continues with Alexander getting a standing armbar. Alexander takes him to the mat in a hammerlock, with Nemeth reversing into a cradle for two. With that broken up, Alexander grabs a headlock as the fans are split here. Back up and Nemeth tries a dropkick, which is countered into the ankle lock to send Nemeth straight to the ropes. The headlock goes on again. Back up and Alexander tries the ankle lock but Nemeth reverses into a cradle for the pin at 12:21. Nic Nemeth leads 1-0.

Alexander knocks him down again as they’re certainly not in a hurry here. A whip into the buckle makes it even worse for Nemeth and there’s a German suplex to send him flying, with a turnbuckle pad coming off at the same time. The chinlock with a knee in the back keeps Nemeth down before Alexander sends him chest first into the corner. A rather delayed vertical suplex drops Nemeth again but he grabs a rollup for two and a breather. They go outside with Alexander slowly slugging away, though being smart enough to break the count at the same time. Nemeth sends him shoulder first into the steps, followed by the right hands in the corner. A top rope elbow connects but Alexander rolls him up for two. The C4 Spike is blocked, and they trade rollups for two each until Nemeth hits a Fameasser for two more. The Danger Zone is loaded up, but Alexander slips out, only to get Danger Zoned for the pin at 24:30. Nic Nemeth leads 2-0.

Nemeth sends him into the corner and slowly stomps away, setting up the jumping elbow for two. The armbar is countered into Alexander’s ankle lock but Nemeth breaks out rather quickly. Nemeth knocks him to the apron as they finally put the clock back up, because a countdown clock is too much to ask for in a match based on time. The clock goes away again with about 30:00 to go and Alexander cranks on the leg. Alexander rolls some German suplexes, getting all the way into double digits, before slowing down to mock the fans. Nemeth uses the breather and rolls some German suplexes of his own before letting go, allowing Alexander to grab his own German suplex. A double knockdown leaves them both laying and some more time gets burned off. They get up at nine and Nemeth headbutts him so hard the headgear comes off. Alexander gets the ankle lock for a good while and adds the grapevine but Nemeth crawls over to the rope. Alexander slowly kicks at the ankle and cranks on it some more as this is dragging horribly. Back up and Nemeth tries the running DDT but gets shoved into the referee with 20:00 to go. Alexander drops the referee and it’s time to load up a table. The C4 Spike onto the apron is countered with a scary looking backdrop to the floor but Alexander is back with a spinning Tombstone for two. Alexander grabs a chair, but the referee takes it away, allowing Alexander to break off a piece of his knee brace to knock Nemeth cold. The C4 Spike finishes Nemeth at 43:52. Nic Nemeth still leads 2-1.

Another C4 Spike gets the pin at 44:35. It’s now tied at 2-2.

Alexander covers Nemeth for two as we have less than 15:00 to go. Nemeth is back up with a sleeper and jumps on Alexander’s back, with the two of them falling out to the floor for a crash. They both get back in and then fall outside again, with Alexander hitting a toss powerbomb to knock Nemeth silly again. Nemeth beats the count back in and counters a C4 Spike with a backdrop over the top and through the table (which Nemeth didn’t know was there). Alexander is down on the floor as we have 10:00 left. The count is beaten, and Alexander hits a quick C4 Spike for two, as Nemeth gets his foot on the rope. They strike it out on the floor until Nemeth grabs the running DDT back inside for two. They go up top with Alexander knocking him back down as we have 6:00 left. Nemeth’s top rope superplex sends both of them crashing down and a very delayed cover gets two on Alexander as we have five minutes left. Fans: “FIVE MORE MINUTES!” Nemeth hits a superkick for two more and Alexander’s straps are down. A release German suplex sends Nemeth flying as we have 3:00 left. Alexander lawn darts him into the exposed buckle and grabs what is supposed to be Danger Zone for two, because Nemeth is freaking Superman in this thing. Another C4 Spike is escaped with 1:00 left and Nemeth hits the Danger Zone. Nemeth is back up with his own C4 Spike for the lead at 59:39. Nic Nemeth leads 3-2.

Time expires and Nemeth wins.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Josh Alexander to retain the TNA World Championship

Mustafa Ali wins the TNA X-Division Star of the Year. An acceptance speech by Ali and he says he took the X-Division title to the main event of a PPV. He says the only thing better than the award would be being the X-Division champion one more time.

Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA X-Division Championship

A test of strength goes to Ali, who uses his feet to take him down, but Sabin rolls into a stalemate. Ali’s running shoulder doesn’t work, and stereo dropkicks give us another standoff. Sabin grabs a headlock takeover. With that broken up, Sabin pulls him into a surfboard, but Ali flips out of that as well, this time kicking some dirt onto Sabin. Sabin hammers away at Ali’s jaw and takes him to the apron. There’s the running headscissors to take Ali down again and we hit the chinlock. Ali goes up top and hits a 450 onto the arm to put Sabin in real trouble. An STF and Border City Stretch stay on the arm and Ali cranks back on both. Sabin back and gets in a kick to the head, only to have Ali hit a similar kick and leave them both down. Sabin goes up top and, after shoving Ali down, hits a middle rope DDT for two and they both need a breather. Ali tries a crucifix but gets pulled into a crossface for his forts. The rope is finally grabbed but Sabin isn’t letting go immediately. Sabin’s springboard is broken up and he falls outside, where Ali sends him back inside. The 450 misses but Ali takes a whip into the buckle and they’re both down. Back up and Sabin sends him to the floor, where the high crossbody hits the security instead. Sabin grabs Cradle Shock for two. A basement superkick lets Sabin take him up top but a super Cradle Shock is blocked. Ali hits a sunset flip bomb into the 450 for the pin and the title.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Chris Sabin to win the TNA X-Division Championship

Spitfire win the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year Award. Dani Luna said it took some while to get on their feet and they become the champions twice. Jody Threat says long live Spitfire.

Masha Slamovich and Tasha Steelz vs. Spitfire for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Luna and Tasha start us off, they tie up, but Luna just shoves Tasha off with ease. Masha wants in but Tasha declines to tag, she tries a side headlock, but Luna’s power advantage remains, so Tasha has to avoid a few attacks leading to a bit of a standoff. Masha does tag in now, as does Jody. Jody lands a boot then she and Masha fight over position ultimately leading to Jody landing some corner clotheslines then an exploder suplex. Luna tags back in and hits a scoop slam then slams Jody onto Masha. Jody tags in and they try a double suplex but Tasha breaks that up leading to some chaos ultimately with Masha landing an alleged brainbuster for a 2 count. Masha with snapmares and kicks then she tags in Tasha. Tasha works to keep Jody isolated and chops away at her in the corner. Some more corner offense from Tasha then a running kick for a 2 count. Tasha drags Jody into the heel corner and tags in Masha. Masha with a trio of suplexes for a 2 count. Tasha tags back in then Jody starts fighting back with strikes but misses a tag and Tasha starts laying in mounted punches. Tasha keeps control on Jody, but Jody lands a boot then a tornado suplex to put both women down. Luna gets the hot tag as Masha tags in, and Luna runs wild with power moves including a Sick Kick. Luna suplexes Tasha from the apron into the ring then catches Masha and throws her into Tasha with a fall away slam. Powerbomb from Luna gets a 2 count. Jody tags in, they want the Pressure Drop, but Tasha breaks that up leading to Jody taking a bridging German suplex for 2. Masha with a Northern Lights Bomb to Jody but Luna blocks a Shiranui from Tasha and throws Tasha onto Masha to break up the pin. Everyone takes a minute then Luna and Jody fire up, but Masha and Tasha attack them then try a Magic Killer but again Luna breaks that up. Luna Landing and Jody hits an F5, Masha is isolated, and a Pressure Drop connects to end things.

Result: Spitfire def. Masha Slamovich and Tasha Steelz to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Joe Hendry wins TNA Male Wrestler of the Year. Joe Hendry says when he was 15 years old, he used to rush to watch TNA and now he stands here. He says it has been an honor and he’s looking forward to what’s next.

Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry hits a cutter for two. Hendry hits uppercuts but Eddie drops Joe with a clothesline. Eddie goes to the top rope and Joe runs to the top and hits a Fallaway Slam for two. Joe goes for a powerbomb but Eddie pushes him in the corner. Eddie sets up Joe in the top corner and hits a superplex followed by a Tiger Driver for two. Eddie pulls down the knee pad and goes for the Boston Knee Party but Joe catches him and hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Eddie Edwards by pinfall

Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Feeling out process to start with Grace winning the battle over a lockup. Slamovich gets in some shots of her own but Grace ties her in the ropes for a kick to the leg. They head outside where Grace hits a rolling Death Valley Driver for a near fall back inside. Grace starts kicking away at the leg but it’s too early for the Juggernaut Driver. Slamovich fires off some kicks, but the leg is too banged up for the full impact. A guillotine keeps Grace in trouble, but she powers up into a Jackhammer for two. They go up top where Slamovich plants her back down, setting up the Snowplow for a fast near fall. Slamovich knees her down and hits a running spinwheel kick, only for Grace to knock her down again. They fight back up and Grace runs her over, setting up the Juggernaut Driver for two. A leglock immediately goes on but Slamovich bails to the ropes. They go up again, and this time it’s a super Snow Plow to bring Grace down. A package piledriver gives Slamovich the pin and the title.

