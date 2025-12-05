TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Steve Maclin, The Hardy Boyz, Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana, Gail Kim (among others) werewalking around in the woods looking for a box with TNA on it. A cover of “In The Air Tonight plays” while Eddie Edwards and Moose walk the box into a barn. Frankie Kazarian took off his sunglasses; Ash by Elegance was there as well. The box is glowing, and when someone finally opened it, it’s a promo for the AMC debut on January 15th.

That was definitely a thing that happened.

Taped from Orlando, Florida.

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary.

The Home Town Man v. Brooks Jensen (w/ Lexis King)

After weeks of getting jumped by the NXT wrestlers, Santino Marella is allowing the NXT wrestlers to complete in TNA. I’m not sure how that’s different from the original arrangement. The Home Town Man choked Jensen against the ropes and pummeled him with fists. Homer got a near fall off a top rope crossbody. Jensen escaped a Home Town Slice and dropped Homer with a brain buster.

Jensen dropped Homer with a backbreaker for a near fall. Jensen missed a knee drop, but Homer fell back trying to slam Jensen. Homer finally took over with a flying clothesline and a bodyslam, then dropped the “Home Town Elbow.” Homer hit the Home Town Slice, then took out Lexis King with a dive to the floor. But when the Home Town Man got back in the ring, King tripped him up and Jensen caught him with a heel kick for the pinfall.

Match Result: Jensen pinned The Home Town Man (5:26)

(During the commercial on TNA+, they showed a clip of current TNA World Champion getting choked out by current AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe from 2011. Although Kazarian did wind up getting a rollup pin. Later on the showed AEW’s Christian Cage also beating on the current TNA World Champion.)

— The Rascalz did a skit where they sit around in a cloud of smoke. They’re confused about their old names, their new names, and the name of their opponents Order 4.

The IInspiration IInteraction.

The IInspiration came out to celebrate their victory a month ago at Turning Point. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard interrupted to challenge the IInspiration for a title match at Final Resolution (which Hannifan had already announced would be happening, which was actually announced on the TNA social media platforms a week ago). This was a setup for Mila Moore to attack the IInspiration from behind, but despite the 3-on-2 odds, the IInspiration actually ran off the heels and stood tall.

— Santino Marella fired up the TNA troops in the main event later tonight.

— Clips from NXT highlighted Miles Borne getting the advantage in the Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline.

Dani Luna v. Xia Brookside in a Number One Contenders Match for the Knockouts World Championship.

The winner gets a shot at the TNA Knockouts Champion Léi Yîng Lee tomorrow night.

Brookside worked over Luna with a headlock, but Luna easily powered out. Brookside had more success working on Luna’s arm. Brookside caught Luna with a rana out of the corner and a kick. Brookside avoided an elbow drop and caught Luna with a dropkick which sent her to the floor.

Brookside tried a baseball slide kick, but Luna avoided it. Back in the ring, Luna powered Brookside down with a backbreaker. Luna followed up with a forearm to the small of Brookside’s back. Luna stepped on Brookside’s chest to take the wind out of her, then went to work on Brookside’s leg.

Luna tossed Brookside to the mat and hit a sliding lariat for a near fall. Luna went back to attacking Brookside’s leg.

Luna whipped Brookside hard into the turnbuckles. Brookside started to mount a comeback with flying clotheslines, and took Luna down with a tijeras. Brookside hit a back elbow in the corner, then followed up with meteroa. Brookside hit a crossbody off the top for a near fall.

Brookside went for a surfboard, but Luna powered out. Brookside then tied Luna up in an Octopus hold. Luna powered out of that, too, but Brookside hit a Russian Legsweep and then transitioned into an armbar. Luna powered Brookside out of that an into a buckle bomb. Luna hit a slingshot blue thunder bomb for another near fall.

Luna dropped to the floor and pulled a steel chair and a steel chain out from under the ring. Luna slid the chair into the ring. While the ref was dealing with the chair, Indi Hartwell ran in and grabbed the chain from Luna. Hartwell clocked Luna with the chain. Luna got back in the ring and Brookside quickly wrapped her up in a small package for the pinfall.

Match Result: Xia Brookside defeated Dani Luna via pinfall (12:27 aired)

After the match, Léi Yîng Lee had words for her opponent.

TNA Injury Report:

Mike Santana’s arm is being monitored, but he is cleared!

Tessa Blanchard has been cleared for Final Resolution!

Indi Hartwell has cleared the concussion protocol!

Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier are not cleared to compete tonight due an attack in the parking lot by Order 4!

Robert Stone v. Mike Santana

Stone jumped Santana before the bell. They fought on the floor, and Stone sent Santana into the ringpost. Despite injuring his arm against the ringpost, Santana still hit the discus lariat and get the pinfall. Santana told Stone after the match to let the other NXT invaders know that “Papi’s home!”

Match Result: Mike Santana pinned Robert Stone (0:30)

— Frankie Kazarian can’t believe the audacity of JDC challenging him for the TNA World Title. Kazarian will put an end to JDC’s “opening match, mid card existence.”

First Class Penthouse with guest Leon Slater

AJ Francis brings out Slater, who is only X Division champion because Rich Swann couldn’t get the job done (according to Francis). Slater is the soon-to-be former champion, since Francis is challenging Slater for the X Division title at Final Resolution. Francis got in Slater’s face, and Slater asked him to brush his teeth, which got a “Brush your teeth!” chant going. Slater thinks Rich Swann (who Francis has been belittling) deserves a little more respect since he’s a former TNA World Champion. Francis toasts his future as X Division champion, but gave Slater an empty glass since he’s “sixteen or something.” Predictably, things turn violent. Slater avoided a choke slam through the table, but did not avoid Francis throwing the table. Francis choked out Slater with his jacket and held him open for Swann to hit him with the title belt, but Swann refused. Francis shoved Swann down, then gave Slater a massive choke slam, and stood over Slater with the X Division title.

— The System are having trouble figuring out who will replace JDC.

— JDC responds to Frankie’s promo from earlier by asking how many WrestleManias Kazarian has been in. JDC will show Kazarian what a real star is at Final Resolution.

Mustafa Ali v. Trey Miguel in a match with everyone barred from ringside.

Ali caught Miguel coming off the middle ropes and tried to muscle him up, but Miguel went over his shoulders and took him down with a crucifix bomb. The match went to the floor. When Miguel tried to catch up to Ali by sliding under the bottom rope, Ali caught him with a draping DDT onto the floor.

In the ring, Miguel came back with a gamengiri. Ali caught Miguel with a vertical suplex, holding him up for a long time before dropping to the mat. Miguel avoided the rolling neckbreaker and caught Ali with a moonsault. Ali charge into an elbow, and Miguel came off the top with a shotgun dropkick.

Miguel caught Ali with a rana into a cradle for a near fall. Ali came back with a jawbreaker, Miguel sent Ali to the floor with a handspring kick, the followed him out with a spinning DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Miguel came off the top with a meteora for a near fall.

Miguel caught Ali with a destroyer, but Ali bridged out of the pin attempt, then collapsed. Miguel went for the meteora off the top again, but Ali dodged it and Miguel drove his knees into the mat. Ali quickly locked in the sharpshooter, and Miguel tapped out.

Match Result: Mustafa Ali defeated Trey Miguel via submission (7:33)

Final Resolution Card:

Pre-show match: Cedric Alexander v. Eric Young

Mike Santana v. Charlie Dempsey

The IInspiration v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title

Matt Cardona v. Mance Warner in a Street Fight

Order 4 v. The Rascals

The Hardys v. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe for the TNA World Tag Team Titles

Léi Yîng Lee v. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts World Title

Steve Maclin v. Stacks for the TNA International Title

Leon Slater v. AJ Francis for the TNA X Division Title

Frankie Kazarian v. JDC for the TNA World Title

Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe (of NXT) vs. The Hardys, Cedric Alexander & Steve Maclin (of TNA)

While the Hardys entered the arena, Alexander and Maclin jumped the NXT guys who were already in the ring. The Hardys double-teamed Stacks for a near fall. Lexis King kept the Hardys from hitting Poetry in Montion and the match broke down again with all eight guys brawling. Stacks wound up surrounded by the entire TNA team and took a beating, then Alexander and Maclin tossed him over the top rope and onto his partners.

Maclin brought Stacks back into the ring, then hit him with a chop so hard it sent him back to the floor. Alexander got the tag and hit Stacks with another hard chop. Stacks got the tag to King, and Alexander chopped away at King, too. Alexander tried to go to the top, but Tyson Dupont shoved Alexander to the floor to get the advantage for the NXT team.

King tried some chops, but Alexander fired back with more chops. King popped him with a short right, and then tagged in Stacks for some double-team chops. The NXT team worked over Alexander in their corner.

King hip tossed Stacks into Alexander, who was slumped in the corner. Alexander caught Stacks with a leg whip and got the tag to Maclin, who went after King. Maclin hit King with an Angle slam. King took out Stacks with a clothesline, then Dupont and Igwe, but King caught Maclin with a sliding dropkick. Dupont drove Maclin down to the mat with an uranage.

Jeff Hardy got the tag and fought King. He dumped King to the floor, then took out the entire NXT team with a body block off the apron. Jeff went to the top, but Stacks tripped him up. Igwe took out Alexander with a boot, and the match broke down. Matt hit Dupont with a side effect. King went for his finisher on Jeff, but Jeff countered into the Twist of Fate.

Stacks sprung to the top, but Jeff crotched him. Stacks hung upside down in the corner, and Jeff used Matt as a springboard to give Stacks a low blow. Tyson and Tyriek pulled the Hardys out to the floor for a brawl, and Alexander followed out with a dive. The ref tried to deals with the guys in the floor, so in the ring King clocked Maclin with his walking stick, of course the TNA guys lose the main event to the NXT guys.

Match Result: Team NXT beats Team TNA when Stacks pinned Maclin (14:24)

After the match, Santino came out to berate the TNA guys for being cheating cheaters.

