The following results are courtesy of F4WOnline.com.

KUSHIDA defeats Trent Seven, Ace Austin, Leon Slater & JDC to become new TNA X-Division Championship No. 1 Contender

Inside the Impact Zone, we are welcomed by Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt, who mention that the focus is now on the final TNA Wrestling special event of the year, the upcoming TNA Final Resolution 2024 show.

On that note, Trent Seven makes his way to the ring for opening action. Ace Austin comes out next. Already in the ring are the other three members of this match, Leon Slater, JDC and KUSHIDA.

The bell sounds to get things started in this TNA X-Division Championship No. 1 Contender bout, where the winner will move on to challenge Moose for the title at TNA Final Resolution 2024. KUSHIDA and JDC end up laid out on the floor.

As Seven and Slater brawl at ringside, Austin hits a dive from the ring to take them both out. From the ring apron, Austin takes out Slater and JDC. He returns in the ring, and is taken out by Seven. JDC joins him and the two work over Austin together.

Austin fights back and takes over control of the offense. as KUSHIDA re-enters the picture, Austin hits an homage to his ABC partner Chris Bey, connecting with the Art of Finesse for a close two-count. KUSHIDA fights back and gets an armbar on Austin, but Slater hits a crossover splash to break it up.

Slater follows that up with an absolutely insane twisting splash off the top-rope onto a pile of bodies on the floor at ringside. The crowd goes wild and breaks out in “TNA! TNA!” chants. Slater heads to the top-rope again, but JDC rams Seven into the corner to crotch him.

Austin hits a superplex to Slater off of JDC and Seven’s backs in the corner for a close pin attempt, which Seven breaks up. Fans react with an enthusiastic “This is Awesome!” chant. Seven goes for the Seven-Star Lariat, but walks into a Pele kick from KUSHIDA.

Moments later, KUSHIDA hits Back To The Future for the pinfall victory. With the win, KUSHIDA moves on to challenge Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Final Resolution 2024.

Gia Miller Interviews Tasha Steelz

Backstage, Gia Miller is joined by Tasha Steelz. She asks her about her match tonight against former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Steelz mentions she too is a former TNA Knockouts Champion and calls “The Juggernaut” a thorn in her side that she vows to remove tonight.

After this wraps up, Hannifan and Rehwoldt run down the lineup still to come tonight, and then the show heads into a commercial break.

Sami Callihan & PCO defeated The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

When the show returns, The Good Hands duo of Jason Hotch and John Skyler make their way to the ring, cutting a heel promo as always. They settle inside the ring and finish trashing North Carolina, and then the theme for Sami Callihan hits.

Out he comes, and is joined by PCO. The two head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action. The bell sounds to get things going. Callihan blasts Hotch coming out of the gate. Callihan settles into the early offensive lead.

After some more back-and-forth action, we work towards the finish, which sees PCO hit a top-rope PCO-sault off of the shoulders of Callihan, who provides the assist. The two score the pin fall victory for the big win.

Afterwards, a cryptic video plays. “What was that?” asked Hannifan. “I don’t know,” Rehwoldt replied. The show heads into another commercial break after the tag-team tilt wraps up.

AJ Francis Gets World Title Match At TNA Final Resolution 2024

The show returns from the break to TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth talking about how it’s been a big 2024 for him and TNA Wrestling. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the First Class duo of AJ Francis and KC Navarro.

Francis agrees that Nemeth has had a good 2024, but he says he’s had the best year of his career in 2024. The back-and-forth continues until Francis tries taunting Nemeth into a title shot. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella walks up.

Francis pitches a world title bout between the two for TNA Final Resolution 2024 in Atlanta, GA. Santino confirms it. Francis calls it the best decision he’s ever made and vows it’ll be the biggest box office move TNA has ever made.

The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) defeated The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) via Disqualification to retain the TNA World Tag-Team Championships

Back inside the Impact Zone, The System theme hits and out comes Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers accompanied by Alisha Edwards. They settle into the squared circle for their rematch for the TNA Tag-Team Championships.

The theme for their opponents hits, and as the iconic sounds of The Hardys theme plays inside the building in their home state of North Carolina, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy emerge to an enormous reaction from the crowd.

After the bell sounds, Edwards and Matt Hardy kick things off for their respective teams. After a thumb to the eye, Edwards tags out and in comes Myers. Matt makes the tag to Jeff, and the two hit some double-team spots on The System member as fans chant “Hardy! Hardy!”

Myers chop-blocks Matt’s knee from behind, which shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The System. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as Myers continues to work over Hardy.

When the show returns, we see The System still in a comfortable offensive lead, with Alisha even getting involved at ringside. The Hardys finally start to shift the momentum back in their favor. After a Plot Twist and a Swanton, we see a super close pin attempt, only for it to be broken up.

On the floor, Myers and Edwards are on one side of the ring setting up a table. The Hardys come over and beat them down and as they get ready to put them through the table, Alisha attacks them from behind with a kendo stick.

The referee calls for the bell. The Hardys win and retain via DQ. The System continue to attack Matt and Jeff. They hit a Boston Knee Party and then lay Matt across the aforementioned table. Alisha delivers an additional kendo stick shot. Myers and Edwards powerbomb Jeff onto Matt through the table.

Backstage With Spitfire

Backstage, Dani Luna calms Jody Threat down as she freaks out about Ash By Elegance. Luna says she’s going to take out Heather by Elegance next week, and tells Threat she will do the same to Ash. They walk off to end the brief segment. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz is up next. The show heads into another break.

Santino Marella Announces New TNA Final Resolution 2024 Match

When the show returns, the theme for TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella plays. He makes his way out to the top of the entrance stage and cuts a quick promo announcing The Hardys vs. The System in a Tables Match for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at TNA Final Resolution 2024.

Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace

After a quick backstage segment, the show returns inside the Impact Zone, where Tasha Steelz’ theme hits. The women’s contender heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Steelz’ theme dies down and the entrance tune for her opponent, Jordynne Grace, hits. “The Juggernaut” heads to the ring as Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk on commentary about her loss at TNA Turning Point being the first in 500+ days.

As Steelz settles into the early offensive lead, Hannifan and Rehwoldt notice the disturbing image of Rosemary lurking in the rafters and watching on. As Steelz continues to work over Grace, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action, with Rosemary again being shown watching on from the rafters. As Grace gets close to finishing things off, Alisha Edwards runs down with a kendo stick.

The distraction allows Steelz to roll-up “The Juggernaut.” She puts her feet on the ropes for added leverage and pulls off the upset victory. After the match, Grace lets her frustrations out on Edwards.

She ends up getting gobbled up by the numbers disadvantage, as Steelz and Edwards double-team her. TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich ends up running out to make the save. The show heads into another commercial break.

The Northern Army (Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) & Frankie Kazarian defeated Mike Santana, Eric Young, Steve Maclin & Jonathan Gresham

It’s main event time!

But first, we get the announcement of the lineup for next week’s TNA Final Resolution 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA Impact (see below), as well as the updated lineup for the December 13 special event in Atlanta, GA.

From there, Joe Hendry’s theme hits. Of course when you say his name, he appears, and out he comes to join Hannifan and Rehwoldt on special guest commentary for our big eight-man tag-team main event of this week’s show.

The competitors scheduled for the bout begin making their way out. Josh Alexander and The Northern Armory come out, as does the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian. The latter taunts Hendry at the commentary desk, knocking his water over and taunting him.

Out comes the opposition, which includes Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and last but not least, Mike Santana. After Santana makes his way to the ring through the crowd, all eight men are ready to rock and roll. But first, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial time out.

When the show returns, we see all eight men facing off with each other before the fireworks explode and they all collide for a big brawl before the bell. After the smoke clears, it is Gresham who jumps into the early offensive lead for his team, beating down one-third of The Northern Armory.

Maclin takes over after tagging in, but his run in the offensive driver’s seat is short-lived, as “The Walking Weapon” takes over for the heel side. Frankie Kazarian tags in and picks up where he left off. “The King of TNA” elicits another big brawl between all eight guys.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, fans are loudly chanting “Frankie sucks!” as the 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner works over Eric Young. In the end, however, a shot with his trophy helps Kazarian lead his team to victory. That’s how this week’s show wraps up.