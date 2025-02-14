TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry pushes Jake Something into the ropes and Jake takes Hendry down with a shoulder block and Hendry gets up and takes Something down with a jumping knee and Something gets out of the ring. Jake gets back in the ring and Hendry lifts him up for a stalling suplex. Hendry hits a scoop slam for two as we go to commercial. Back from commercial and Something hits a ripcord clothesline for two. Something hits a hard forearm for two. Something gets Hendry in a chinlock. Hendry gets out of it and takes down Something with a clothesline followed by a scoops slam and a Fallaway Slam. He goes for a Standing Ovation but Something fights out of it and hits a Spear in the corner for two. Something goes for Into The Void but Hendry gets out of it. Hendry clotheslines Something out of the ring but Something pulls Hendry to the edge of the ring and hits him with a running forearm from the ramp. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam from the top rope. Hendry hits a Standing Ovation for the win.

Joe Hendry def. Jake Something by pinfall

Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his brother is not going to be happy about this match and is sick of Joe Hendry and that he’s a fraud. Santino Marella’s music hits. Nic Nemeth superkicks Jake Something and goes for another one but Something ducks and Nic kicks Santino instead.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth are backstage with Santino Marella and Nic apologises to Santino and says they go way back. Santino says he has to suspend Nic without pay. Ryan isn’t happy but Nic stops him and leaves.

The Personal Concierge comes out and introduces the greatest Knockouts Tag Team in history Heather and Ash by Elegance.

Heather and Ash by Elegance vs. The King Bees

Ash takes Dani Bee with a snapmare and Dani reverses it and hits chops. Charity King gets the tag and she takes down Heather with a spinebuster and Ash with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Heather breaks it up. The King Bees look for a Doomsday Device, but Heather gets out of it and hits a Spanish Fly off the top rope for the win.

Heather and Ash by Elegance def. The King Bees by pinfall

After the match, Ash and Heather look to give a makeover to the King Bees with lipstick but Spitfire run out and chase them off.

We see highlights of Leon Slater and The Hardys’ win last week.

Leon Slater is backstage and The Hardys come up to him and Matt Hardy thanks him. Leon Slater says he was 9 when he started wrestling and Matt Hardy was surprised. Leon Slater says they’re the reason he got into wrestling. Jeff Hardy says watching the Swanton 450 live and then following it up with his 450, they’re human anamolies. Leon Slater thanks them.

Footage from earlier tonight where Mustafa Ali is holding a Town Hall meeting, and he introduces his cabin, The Great Hands and his Press Secretary Tasha Steelz. He says TNA needs great leadership and he is that great leader, and he announces that he is the rightful No. 1 contender for the TNA World Championship. He says all those in favour to say aye. Tommy Dreamer walks up to him and Mustafa Ali asks him if he’s the one that’s going to lead them into the next generation. Mustafa asks if not him then who. Tommy Dreamer points at Santana. Tasha Steelz calls the Town Hall meeting off.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan makes his entrance for the next match but gets attacked at the stage by Mance Warner. Sami Callihan hits a Stunner for two. Kazarian gets a chickenwing and Sami taps. Mance Warner stares at Sami Callihan. Sami gets on the mic and says they should keep fighting. Mance gets in the ring and security get in the ring to keep them apart.

Frankie Kazarian def. Sami Callihan by submission

Gia Miller is backstage with Josh Alexander and Josh says he’s sad it’s over but he’s happy it happened and he’s pissed off that his last match is against someone he’s looked up to his entire career. He says he’s going to go out there with everything he’s got and show that TNA is the best wrestling place on earth.

JDC comes up to Leon Slater backstage and JDC says he doesn’t think he did well and says he’s making a career off living off of The Hardys. Leon Slater says he wants JDC and no rules.

Xia Brookside vs. Cora Jade

Xia hits a Monkey Flip from the corner and Cora leaves the ring. Cora fakes and injury and as Xia comes closer, Cora hits her with a forearm. Xia with a rollup for two and Cora takes her down with a clothesline. Cora hits springboard double knees across Xia’s back. Xia hits forearms followed by a clothesline and a hurrancanrana. Xia hits double knees in the corner followed by a side Russian leg sweep for two. Xia goes for the Brooksy Bomb but Cora gets out of the way and hits a knee in the face and goes for Jaded hut Xia hits an enzugiri. Jade hits a knee strike against the ropes followed by Jaded for the win.

Cora Jade def. Xia Brookside via pinfall

Arianna Grace knocks on Tessa Blanchard’s locker room and Tessa says this is not NXT and tells her to go away. Santino says she’s been pulling out of matches left and right. He says he sees right through. He says she’s going to have a match next week or there will be consequences.

The Rascalz come out and Wentz says Wes Lee comes out and attacks them every week. Trey says Ace Austin has their back and tells Wes Lee to face them. Wes Lee comes out and says these fans don’t deserve it. He says they are more than happy to oblige. Ace Austin music hits and Tyson and Tyriek fight with Ace Austin outside while The Rascakz take down Wes Lee in the ring. Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek take out the Rascalz and Wes Lee hits the Cardiac Kick on Ace Austin.

AJ Francis with KC Navarro backstage and Francis introduces themselves and says they have an announcement next week. AJ Francis says if they’re not Frrst Class, they’re last.

Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans for the TNA Knockouts Championship

Masha hits a boot in the corner followed by a rolling kick for two. Masha goes for Requiem but Savannah flips her over and hits a big boot. Savannah picks up Masha on her shoulders but Masha gets out of it and Savannah sits on her for two. Savannah goes for a Full Nelson Slam, but Masha gets out of it and hits a knee for two. Masha goes for a Snowplow, but Savannah fights out of it and Masha hits Requiem for the win.

Masha Slamovich def. Savannah Evans to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

Tyson & Tyriek vs. The Rascalz, JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No DQ Match and a Joe Hendry Live Concert Encore are announced for next week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University, and then things get ready for the main event of the evening between Josh Alexander and Eric Young, in what is Alexander’s farewell match with TNA. The bell sounds and things get officially off-and-running. Young takes the early offensive lead. Young looks to work over the leg of Alexander in the corner, but Alexander begins fighting back and into the offensive lead. Alexander works over Young for the next couple of minutes until The Northern Armory duo of Williams and Icarus provide a distraction at ringside. The distraction allows Young to take over. As he settles back into a comfortable offensive lead, the show heads into a mid-match commercial beak as the action continues in the ring. When the show returns, Young is shown still easily handling Alexander. Young puts the boots to Alexander in the corner, and then begins to clearly focus his offensive attack on the twice-surgically-repaired neck of “The Walking Weapon.” Alexander tries fighting back, but Young cuts his comeback attempt short and feeds him to the wolves at ringside. The Northern Armory duo of Williams and Icarus sneak in some cheap shots on Alexander on the floor outside of the ring, and then Young slaps a rear chin-lock on Alexander and cranks away while putting all of his weight on him on the mat. Alexander begins fighting back again. He hoists Young up and hits a rolling senton. He drops Young on the back of his neck and covers him for a close two-count. He pops right back up and slaps an ankle lock on Young. Young makes it to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken. Once again Young uses The Northern Armory to his advantage to take over. He follows up with a top-rope elbow drop. He immediately covers Alexander afterwards, but only gets a two-count. Alexander’s signature head-gear was knocked off in the last few moments. Alexander fights back and hits a Styles Clash on Young. He follows up with a cover of his own, but also only manages to get a count of two. Young breaks Alexander up to the top-rope. He literally hoists him upside down, looking for a top-rope piledriver. Alexander breaks loose and slaps an ankle lock on Young on the mat. He transitions into a Boston crab. The Northern Armory gets involved again, but this time Alexander sees it coming. Alexander gets Young in an ankle lock, but again The Northern Armory hop on the apron. Alexander lets the hold go to deal with them, but then turns around into a cheap shot from Young with the head-gear. Young follows up with a piledriver and covers Alexander for the win, beating “The Walking Weapon” in Alexander’s TNA farewell match. That’s how this week’s show went off the air.

Eric Young def. Josh Alexander via pinfall

