TNA iMPACT is back tonight from “The Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll!”

TNA Wrestling returns with the February 19, 2026 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT at 9/8c on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour prime time program is Trey Miguel (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the TNA International title, Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah in a Guitar Case Casket match, BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint, Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard, as well as appearances by Elayna Black and TNA Champion Mike Santana.

* Updates to begin at 9/8c. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST TNA iMPACT RESULTS!