The System make their entrance. Alisha asks if everyone wants to know something. Eddie Edwards says last week JDC took out Leon Slater and a future star found out what happens when you cross The System. JDC says you either run with The System or you get run over. Moose gets “Oba’s gonna kill you” chants and Moose says a couple of weeks ago he went in his universe and he shook his whole world up. He says Oba Femi took it a step further to show that he’s some kind of warrior. Moose says there’s a difference between being the rules of NXT and the face of the franchise. He says there’s something that’s been bothering him. He says Jeff Hardy pinned him twice and that bothers him because he’s not who he used to be. He says Jeff got lucky and tonight his luck runs out. Brian Myers says Leon Slater and Oba Femi aren’t System material. He says Eddie and Orlando Colon just might have what it takes to be System material.

The Colons music hits. Eddie says this is their profession and there’s only a few elite wrestlers who know what that means. He says he respects what he sees in the ring. Orlando says they came to TNA to show what it means to be a Colon. He says in order to fight in TNA, they figured out what fight against The System when they can fight with The System. Moose says he likes them and the whole locker room knows things go easy when you trust The System.

Gia Miller is backstage and Dani Luna says they are here to fight and that is why they’re the champions. Jody Threat says if they want to be their errand girls for 24 hours, who are they to say no. Jody says they have a long list for them to do. They chant “mohawks” and leave.

The System are backstage and Leon Slater walks up to them and he is joined by The Hardy Boys. Security keeps them apart.

Mike Santana vs. Oro Mensah

Santana whips Oro in the corner and chops him. Santana dropkicks Oro and hits Rolling Buck 50 for two. Santana goes to the top rope but Oro follows him. Santana headbutts him down but Oro hits a backflip into a kick and a Call of Autumn for two. Santana rolls up Oro for two. Santana catches Oro for a Buckle Bomb followed by Spin The Block for the win.

Mike Santana def. Oro Mensah by pinfall

A Mustafa Ali video plays on the screen asking who really Mike Santana is. A voiceover says he is on the sauce. Mustafa Ali says he approves this message.

Santana is backstage and he is looking for Mustafa Ali. He finds the Good Hands and Tasha Steelz and he asks them where he is. John Skyler asks if he thinks Mustafa Ali has time for him. He says he will relay the message to Mustafa Ali. Santana asks how about he relays this foot in his ass.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Kelsey Heather

Tessa elbows Kelsey in the corner and gets her in a guillotine choke while clubbing blows on her back. Kelsey hits a hurrincanrana and Tessa comes back with a dropkick. Tessa hits a vertical suplex on the bottom turnbuckle in the corner and hits a running forearm in the corner and a slap in the face. Kelsey rolls her up for two. Tessa hits a cutter followed by the Buzzsaw for the win.

Tessa Blanchard def. Kelsey Heather by pinfall

Masha Slamovich is watching backstage and Cora Jade attacks her from behind and says she doesn’t know why she’s worried about Tessa Blanchard when she’s the one who’s going to take her title at Sacrifice.

Joe Hendry is backstage with Elijah and Elijah says they are two people who know how to put on a show. Joe Hendry says he’s seen this movie before. He turns around and he sees this guitar wrapped around his head. Elijah says he has nothing to worry about and he’s got a friend here. Joe Hendry says as long as he believes in Joe Hendry, he can walk with Elijah. The System walks up to them and JDC says they run the show here.

KC Navarro vs. Steve Maclin

Navarro hits forearms in the corner. Eric Young and The Northern Armory come out to watch as Navarro hits a double stomp for two. Maclin hits a back elbow and Navarro returns with a slingblade for two. Mackin takes Navarro with a clothesline followed by a Lou Thesz Press and an Olympic Slam for two. Navarro hits a Frog Splash for two. Navarro hits the 305 and goes for a move off the top rope but Maclin moves out of the way and sets him up in the corner for the Crosshairs and KIA for the win.

Steve Maclin def. KC Navarro by pinfall

Tessa Blanchard is backstage and finds Léi Yǐng Lee backstage. Lee says she talks too much. Tessa says she doesn’t even deserve the breathe the same air as her and she’s not on her level. Santino Marella books Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Yǐng Lee.

Spitfire vs. Ash and Heather by Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

The Personal Concierge introduces Ash and Heather by Elegance. Ash gets “You are stupid” chants. Jody takes her the the match and hits a snapmare and pins for a two count. Heather gets the tag and gets 10 short arm clotheslines in the corner. Dani Luna gets the tag and hits a scoop slam followed by a scoop slam to Jody onto Heather for two. Jody gets the tag and hits a running crossbody for two. Jody goes to the top rope and The Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Heather hits a Codebreaker for two. Heather gets a sleeper but Jody throws her over her head. Dani Luna gets the tag and reverses a hurricanrana into a backbreaker followed by a powerbomb for two. Dani hits a German Suplex and the fans chant “one more time” so she hits one more. Heather hits a double stomp off the top rope. Jody hits an Exploder Suplex. She gets the tag and hits a Michinoku Driver on Ash for two. She goes for the double knees on Ash on the ropes but Ash moves out of the way. Dani hits a German Suplex on Heather on the apron from inside the ring and they team up with a Pressure Drop on Heather for the win. Jody Threat gets on the mic after the bout to taunt the Elegant duo for having to now be their personal concierge. The show heads to another commercial break. When the show returns, Ash and Heather by Elegance are shown looking a mess and unhappy backstage. As they complain about the stuff from Spitfire they are carrying for them stinking, up comes Spitfire with some more smelly gear for them to haul.

Spitfire def. Ash & Heather by Elegance via pinfall

Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

Inside the Impact Zone, the theme hits to bring out TNA Digital Media Champion Mance Warner, who comes to the ring accompanied by Steph De Lander. After they settle inside the squared circle, Sami Callihan makes his way out as Warner’s scheduled opponent. The bell sounds and Callihan gets out of the way as Warner tried sneak-attack charging him. Warner turns around into a stunner from Callihan. Callihan heads out to the floor and grabs a steel chair. He holds it up and blasts Warner with it. As soon as he does, the referee calls for the bell. Callihan whacks him with it again. The fans chant “One more time!” He goes to oblige, but Warner moves and he smacks the steel ring post with it. Warner then runs over Callihan and leaves him laying on the floor. Warner grabs the steel chair and begins wearing out Callihan with it as blood trickles from his own eye. Security rushes to the scene to break things up. Callihan ends up knocking a bunch of them over like bowling pins, but ultimately they keep the two apart. Fans loudly chant “Let them fight! Let them fight!” On that note, the theme for TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella hits and the crowd lets out a ridiculously loud roar. Santino gets on the mic and says the fans are going to get what they want, as they will fight in a Street Fight at the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view.

Mance Warner def. Sami Callihan via DQ

Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin

When the show returns, the theme for Wes Lee hits and out he comes accompanied by Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Lee takes a seat next to Hannifan and Rehwoldt and joins them for special guest commentary of the next match of the evening. With that said, Frankie Kazarian’s theme hits and the reigning Call Your Shots Gauntlet winner makes his way out to the ring toting his massive trophy. Ace Austin makes his way out next to a good reaction from the Full Sail crowd. The bell sounds, but before the match begins, Kazarian insists McKenzie Mitchell get back on the microphone and call him “The King of TNA.” Austin and Kazarian finally get things underway, and it is Austin who jumps out into the early offensive lead. Kazarian ends up taking over and slowing things down as Lee banters with Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Austin starts to come to life, rolling Kazarian up for every type of creative pin attempt ever invented. Ultimately, he only gets a two-count each time. Austin starts peppering Kazarian with an assortment of kicks. He plants him on the mat and leaps high into the air for a jumping leg-drop. He plays to the crowd and then runs and launches himself at Kazarian in the corner of the ring. Kazarian ends up on the floor.

Austin looks for his trademark spot, but sees Tyson and Tyriek right when he would be landing. He walks over and passes through the ropes and brings Kazarian closer to the ring. He hops on the ring apron and blasts Kazarian with a big kick. He rolls him back into the ring, but when he goes to re-enter the ring himself, he stops and turns around to jaw back-and-forth with Tyson and Tyriek. When he turns around, Kazarian tried to capitalize on the distraction, but Austin out-smarted him. Unfortunately it wasn’t the only distraction, as Lee stood up from the commentary desk and jawed at Austin to get his attention, this time resulting in Kazarian catching Austin off-guard with his finisher for the pinfall victory. Once the match wraps up, Tyson and Tyriek hit the ring along with Lee and begin attacking Austin in three-on-one fashion. The Rascalz’ theme hits and Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel sprint down to the ring with steel chairs in their hands to make the save and run off the heel NXT trio.

Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Austin via pinfall

When the show returns, in a “cinematic experience” style segment, Ash and Heather by Elegance are shown being tortured with tedious tasks from the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Spitfire. Jody Threat and Dani Luna tells them one has to walk their dog and the other has to carry their bags. The cameras follow them as they awkwardly try and deal with this, Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie in The Simple Life-style.

The System vs. Oba Femi & The Hardys

The theme for The System hits and out comes Moose, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers to the ring for the main event. They are accompanied by Alisha Edwards and JDC. Footage is shown of Moose and Oba Femi’s confrontation from this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, and the announcement of their showdown for WWE Roadblock. Also shown is the WWE in-ring return of The Hardy Boyz from Tuesday’s NXT on CW, and subsequent announcement of The Hardy’s vs. Fraxiom at WWE Roadblock 2025. Back inside the Impact Zone, the iconic entrance music for The Hardy Boyz hits and out comes the TNA World Tag-Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy to a huge crowd response. After they settle in the ring, the familiar sounds of NXT World Champion Oba Femi’s theme hits. The crowd does the trademark Oba Femi entrance routine as the top dog in the WWE NXT men’s division makes his way to the ring to join Matt and Jeff in six-man tag-team main event action. The bell sounds and it is Femi and Moose who kick things off for their respective teams. Fans loudly chant “Oba’s gonna kill you! Oba’s gonna kill you!” After the initial exchange, things come unglued, leading to The Hardy’s hitting the ring and some big multi-man high spots as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see The System in what appears to be a comfortable offensive lead, with Moose beating down Jeff Hardy and focusing on his knee. Jeff finally makes the much needed tag to Matt, who hits the ring with a ton of energy, making the fired up offensive comeback for his team. Oba and Moose end up in the ring together again, with Moose blasting Oba with a big kick to the face. Oba rocked way back, Alistair Overeem getting punched by Francis Ngannou style, but ultimately he stands back upright without ever going down. The crowd went berserk for that. Femi hits a big sidewalk slam on Femi, but after some more interference, Moose ends up hitting a spear for the pinfall victory. After the match, The System beat down the babyfaces along with The Colons until Joe Hendry and Elijah run out to make the save. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella comes out and announces Moose vs. Jeff Hardy in a ladder match for the TNA X-Division Championship, as well as The System & The Colons vs. Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy and three partners of their choosing for TNA Sacrifice.

The System def. Oba Femi & The Hardys via pinfall

