TNA Sacrifice Advantage Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater

The TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT kicks off from inside Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Eddie Edwards makes his way to the ring accompanied by Alisha Edwards. His opponent, Leon Slater, makes his way out next.

The bell sounds and the scheduled TNA Sacrifice Advantage Match is underway. The winner will get their team the advantage in the 10-man steel cage match at Sacrifice. Eddie whips Leon into the steel steps, but Leon leaps over it and hits a hurricanrana on Eddie.

Eddie throws Leon into the steel steps and back into the ring. Eddie whips Leon into the corner. Eddie with an armwringer on Leon, but Leon returns with an armdrag. Eddie hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for two. Leon hits a single leg dropkick on Eddie and hits a crossbody off the ropes for two.

Eddie pulls down on Leon’s hurt arm and goes for a Backpack Stunner but Leon reverses into a rollup for two. Eddie catches Leon for a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Leon hits a superkick on Eddie and goes to the top rope but Eddie stops him. Leon drops Eddie and goes for the Swanton 450, but Eddie moves out of the way and hits the Boston Knee Party.

Eddie Edwards def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Wes Lee vs. Laredo Kid

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander taunt Sami Callihan backstage, daring him to hit them since there is a no physicality clause heading into their match at TNA Sacrifice. Back inside the Impact Zone, Wes Lee heads out with Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. His opponent, Laredo Kid, comes out next by himself. The bell sounds and off they go.

