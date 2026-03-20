TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV starts … NOW!

Frankie Kazarian v. The Home Town Man

The Home Town Man started out strong, but Kazarian took the wind out of his sails with an eye rake and a stiff clothesline. As Frankie was in control, AJ Francis wandered down to ringside and joined the commentary team. Kazarian cut off a comeback from The Homer with another clothesline, then hit a slingshot backbreaker for near fall. Kazarian then choked out Homer with his Atlanta jersey.

The Home Town Man started to come back and dropped a big elbow. Homer gave Kazarian an airplane spin into a cutter, but only got a near fall. Frankie went for a chickenwing, but Homer escaped and got a cradle for two. Kazarian came back with the springboard leg drop for two. The Home Town Man avoided the Fade to Black and went to the top rope, but AJ Francis distracted him. So, Homer came off the top and hit Francis with a crossbody to the floor.

Kazarian went for a legdrop (I think) at the same time Francis was pulling The Home Town Man out of the ring, causing Kazarian to miss and hurt his hip. The Homer caught Francis with a slap, then rolled back in the ring and small packaged Kazarian for the surprise victory!

Match Result: The Home Town Man defeated Frankie Kazarian (6:22)

After the match, Francis and Kazarian attacked The Home Town Man, but the lights went out. When they came back on, Elijah was in the ring and he dusted Francis with a guitar shot to send the heels packing.

— Gia Miller interviewed the Angel Warriors. Tonight, they’re going to send a message to Dani Luna and Arianna Grace, and Lei Ying Lee demanded her rematch.

— Santino Marella and Daria Rae argue in the back. They agree to make Arianna Grace v. Lei Ying Lee v. Dani Luna (owed a title match from Genesis) a triple threat match for the Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice.

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(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com)