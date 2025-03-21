TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Masha Slamovich Attacked By Jacy Jane

TNA Knockouts Champion makes her way to the ring in silver with the title. Masha says Cora stepped up and brought the fight but it just wasn’t enough and she’s still TNA Knockouts World Champion. She travels around the world with the title and reps TNA with great pride, and she’s been on a mission to prove to everyone that she’s the toughest in the division. But now she’s on a new mission to prove to the world that she’s the best champion in all of wrestling. The belt proves that, and she’ll defend it against anyone, any time, and anywhere. So at Rebellion —

Tessa Blanchard soaks in the boos and says Masha loves to talk, but maybe she should spend less time talking and more time when she gets dressed in the morning. She says she could beat Cora with her eyes closed, and you can add her name to the conversation about best in the world because she’s beat the best. She’s done things that Masha never has and never will. She says it’s time that she beats Masha and takes back what’s hers.

Masha says to get in the ring, but then Jacy Jane attacks out of nowhere. Jacy attacks Masha from behind and beats her down before refs come out to break it up. Santino Marella is here and he can’t keep character as the fans chant his name. He says what do they think is going on here? He knows all about Jacy Jayne and this isn’t how they conduct themselves in TNA. But if Jacy is looking for a fight, he’ll make it happen and Masha battles Jacy next week. He says the world doesn’t revolve around Tessa and she’s banned from ringside next week. Tessa is pissed.

Backstage, Santino asks Arianna what happened out there and Arianna had no idea Jacy was going to be there, NXT didn’t tell her and the only surprise she knew was the one for later. Santino says he can’t have these surprises and Grace says she’ll get to the bottom of it.

The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory

Kicking things off in the ring will be a tag-team contest pitting The Rascalz against the team of The Northern Armory. Wentz starts with Judas who locks in a wristlock, but Wentz flips out of it and puts Judas in the corner. Wentz kicks X back, hits a crossbody for two. Trey tags in, they take Judas down for a two-count. Wentz back in now, he’s shot into the ropes and Williams grabs Wentz’ leg, Icarus for a bodyslam but Wentz slips out and Williams chop blocks him when the ref’s back is turned. Icarus gets a two-count.

Williams tags in and they double team Wentz with stomps, Williams covers for two. Wentz up and strikes at Williams but gets yanked to the mat. He works the wrist, Judas tags in and hits an overhand blow. Judas works the shoulder and comes off the ropes with a knee to the side, Williams tags in and locks in a sleeperhold. Wentz flips over through for a two-count, he handsprings off the ropes with an enzuigiri to stop Williams’ momentum and gets the hot tag to Trey! Missile dropkick to Williams, Judas knocked off the apron, he takes down Williams. Wentz in now, Lee comes off the ropes but Judas pulls him out! Superkick to Williams, Wentz with a rollup and he hits a neckbreaker through the ropes!

Trey tags in, spinebuster to Williams, superkick and catapult Meteora finishes it. Post-match, the Northern Armory and Young surrounds The Rascalz — but Ace Austin is out with a chair! The NA escapes to the ramp and the two trios stare off at each other.

Winners: The Rascalz

First Class Penthouse

Gia Miller asks Xia Brookside about her match with Rosemary last week after a reminder that Rosemary misted her. Gia asks Xia about the matter and Xia says her eyes are mostly fine and there’s no permanent damage but she can feel it still. Miller asks about Xia nearly hitting Rosemary with the chain and she says she doesn’t know what was going through her head. Every time she tries to fight fair someone takes advantage but when she doesn’t, that happens. She says Rosemary is trying to get into her head — And Rosemary appears on the screen! She asks if Xia understands at last and notes she hesitated just like she did against Savannah. Xia says she didn’t and Rosemary says stop because she who hesitates is lost. Rosemary says this world rewards ruthlessness against kindness and Xia’s morals will be spit back at her feet. She’ll find herself staring at the Abyss, wondering what it’s like to just let go. She tells Xia to get a partner and meet her in the ring because she has a surprise and wonders if Xia will take her revenge when it’s been giftwrapped. Xia says she has the perfect partner in mind.

AJ and KC are out for the First Class Penthouse and get drinks before starting. AJ thanks everyone amidst the boos and KC says “Pardon me?” a lot. AJ says it’s okay welcome to a new episode of the First Class Penthouse. AJ introduces himself and KC, and together they are First Class. AJ says he doesn’t understand how El Paso got a second episode of the Penthouse and there isn’t a single person from this town who deserves to be on First Class —

So here comes Chavo Guerrero Jr.! Chavo comes out and AJ and KC call for the music to be cut. The crowd chants for Chavo and Eddie. Chavo says this is the 915, the Guerrero family is always here!

AJ says anyone who wrestled in WCW needs to sit down before they get hurt. If he wanted the second-best Guerrero on the First Class Penthouse, he’d have called Dominik. Chavo says they’re waiting to find out if Dom is a Guerrero. AJ is tired of these old-timers come out and dissing his show —

Frankie Kazarian comes out with his trophy and KC says no one invited him — Frankie takes the mic and says he’s gross, then says AJ could have invited anyone but he invited Chavo? He says he and Chavo still have heat between them because of how Chavo and Hernandez stole the Tag Titles from him and Daniels. He says since Chavo’s been gone, Frankie calls the shots and is the King of TNA. And as the King of TNA, he has to inform Chavo that even though he’s from this dump, he’s not welcome in Frankie’s house so go home.

Chavo says he’s been watching and Frankie is doing a great job. Frankie can talk smack about him, but he draws the line at talking smack about El Paso. AJ says this is his show and there’s three of them, one of Chavo and he needs to do the math. Chavo says his math is off because there’s one of him there but 3,000 more in the crowd. El Paso is Guerrero Country and La Familia is El Paso! The Aztec Warriors come out to back Chavo up and suggest they put that to the test next week with a lucha libre-style match. AJ says to cut the feed and walks off.

Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

The theme for Mustafa Ali hits and out he comes with The Cabinet banned from ringside for a TNA Sacrifice rematch. Mike Santana’s music hits next and out he comes through the crowd amped up and ready for some get-back.

