Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Ash and Heather by Elegance settle inside the squared circle for the opening contest, the entrance tune for their opposition hits. Out comes WWE NXT duo Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. The bell sounds and non-title Knockouts tag-team action gets underway. Ash and Dolin kick things off for their respective teams. “The Liaison” between WWE NXT and TNA, Arianna Grace, is on special guest commentary for this one. Ash talks some trash out of the gate, and gets dumped on her noggin’ by Doin for her efforts. Paxley tags in and hits a picture-perfect dropkick for a two-count. Heather tags in as well, and she ends up shifting the offensive momentum into her team’s favor. As she takes over control in the ring, another WWE NXT duo, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, are shown watching on via a monitor backstage. After Paxley lands some Kawada-style rapid-fire kicks, Dolin tags in. Heather immediately takes over, however, and tags in Ash, who picks up where she left off, putting the boots to Dolin in the corner. She tags Heather back in, and she blasts a groggy Dolin with some big forearm shots. Heather backs up and charges at Dolin, but runs into a big boot. She tags Paxley in. Ash tags in as well. It is Paxley, however, who takes the hot tag and comes in with a ton of energy, taking it to Ash. She hits a big suplex and a standing elbow drop for a close two-count. Iceman pushes Paxley off the top turnbuckle, which the referee doesn’t see. Heather gets involved as well, which sets Ash up for the top-rope Rarified Air finisher for the pinfall on Paxley, giving her team the win. Afterwards, the Elegance duo’s beefcake brings their cake over, but Dolin and Paxley shove their faces in it.

Winners: Ash & Heather By Elegance

First Class & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aztec Warriors & Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Following a brief Gia Miller backstage interview with Leon Slater about his match later tonight against Nic Nemeth, the show heads to the first commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro make their way to the ring for the next match of the evening. Their partner, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, comes out next. Their opponents, The Aztec Warriors duo of Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. come out next, along with their partner, Chavo Guerrero Jr.

