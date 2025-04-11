TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Ethan Page comes out to kick off the show. Ethan Page says he’s back in TNA and says he cut his teeth here and was the longest reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion. He says he is not here to talk about the past. He says the people can believe all they want, but at Rebellion, he becomes TNA Worls Champion. The fans boo, and Ethan Page says he already beat Joe Hendry. He says he already figured out Joe Hendry, and none of those things are going to stop him from bringing the TNA World Championship to NXT. Kazarian comes out and says if Ethan thinks he can just come crawling back to his company, he’s dead wrong. He says if Ethan thinks he can take his match, he’s a feeble-minded idiot. He says he never liked Ethan Page because he’s abrasive and arrogant. He says he is the King of TNA and won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and all Ethan Page did is walk into an office and kiss some ass. Santino Marella comes out and says Joe Hendry is going to talk about Unbreakable and Rebellion and what he’s going to say about Unbreakable is going to affect both of them.

Gia Miller is backstage with Steve Maclin. Maclin says he’s going to tag and bag and stack bodies. Eric Young says The System is going to interfere and they’ve got his back. Maclin says he doesn’t need them so stay out of it.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin is distracted by The Great Hands and Mustafa Ali takes advantage with a running dropkick in the corner. Ali hits a rolling neckbreaker from the corner followed by a standing reverse Spiral tap for two. Austin clotheslines Ali in the corner and hits the Click Click Boom followed by a Monkey Flip and drives Ali’s face into the ground with his feet. Ali with a schoolboy for two but Austin kicks out and Ali is sent out if the ring and Austin takes him out with a Suicide Dive. Austin goes after all of Order 4 and Ali attacks Austin with a steel chair.

Ace Austin def. Mustafa Ali by disqualification

After the match, The Great Hands set up Austin in the corner and Ali looks to hit him with a steel chair, but Santana shows up behind him. Ali tries to hit Santana with the steel chair, but Santana punches it of his hands and Ali retreats with Order 4.

Ali is irate and seen leaving with Order 4 and gets into his car. John Skyler tells the driver to go and the driver turns out to be Santana. The rest of Order 4 gets out of the car and Santana drives off with Skyler in the car.

Moose and Cody Deaner make their entrance for the next match. JDC says he didn’t even known Cody worked here and asked when the last time was that he won a match here. He says his contract is about to come up and things don’t look good for him. He offers Cody a position in The System as a lackey. Cody says he is right but says it’s not his choice, it’s the people’s choice. He asks the people if he should become The System’s lackey. He says the other way he can stay in TNA is if he beats Moose for the X-Division Championship. Moose laughs and says if Cody can last 2 minutes in the ring with him, he will give him an X-Division Championship match. Cody tells the people in the truck to out 2 minutes on the screen.

Moose vs. Cody Deaner

Moose hits two powerbombs and covers Cody but pulls him up at two. Moose goes for a spear but Cody escapes the ring. The System chases him and Cody gets back in the ring. Moose runs towards Cody but Cody throws him out of the ring. The 2 minutes runs out. This is now a X-Division Championship match.

Moose hits a spear for the win.

Moose def. Cody Deaner to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

After the match, The System attack Cody Deaner but The Rascalz make their way out.

The Rascalz vs. JDC and Brian Myers

Wentz hits the Bronco Buster on JDC in the corner. Myers tags in and hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Miguel for two. JDC gets the tag and punches Miguel in the corner. JDC with a sleeper hold and Miguel fights out of it, but JDC hits a back elbow. JDC goes for a slingshot leg drop but Miguel gets out of the way and tags out to Wentz. Wentz hits a back handspring knee to Myers. Miguel gets the tag and they team for a suplex on Myers, but JDC helps him down and The Rascalz superkick them and hit a suicide dive to the outside. Miguel looks to suplex Myers back into the ring from the apron, but JDC holds onto his legs and Myers pins him for the win.

JDC and Brian Myers def. The Rascalz by pinfall

A.J. Francis vs. Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan in a TNA International Championship Tournament match

Sami punches Francis and Francis picks Sami up by the throat and throws him into the corner. Sami hits a Stunner and Mance clears him from the ring. Sami Callihan takes a poster of TNA and the webbing between Mance’s fingers. Sami goes after his eye but Francis comes in and Sami cuts the webbing between his fingers as well. Mance takes down Sami and brings out a steel chair and sets it up between the turnbuckles in the corner. Mance whips Sami in the corner but Sami reverses it, but Mance stops. Mance and Sami gets a chair and smash it against each other. Francis hits a big boot and pins Mance, but Sami breaks it up with a steel chair. Sami hits a Death Valley Driver on a steel chair. Sami with a thumb to Mance’s eye and Francis hits the TFL for the win.

A.J. Francis def. Mance Warner and Sami Callihan and advances to the final of the TNA International Championship Tournament

Sami Callihan is backstage and Santino Marella asks what that was. He says this is out of control. Sami says what is out of control is Steph de Lander throwing hot coffee in his eye and damaging his retina. He asks for a Barbed Wire Massacre at Unbreakable against Mance Warner and Santino gives it to him.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Leon Slater

Leon Slater punches Ryan in the corner and chops Ryan. Ryan Nemeth grabs onto Leon and hits a back elbow. Ryan will a sleeper hold and Leon tries to fight out of it but Ryan pulls him down. He goes to the second turnbuckle and does the Hardy Boyz pose and hits an elbow drop. Slater hits a lariat and a handspring back elbow for two. Slater hits a slingshot crossbody to Nemeth on the outside. Nemeth hits a DDT for two. Slater hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Nemeth pulls out a steel chair but The Hardy Boyz run out and Jeff pulls away the chair and Slater hits a leg lariat followed by the Twist of Fate and a Swanton 450 for the win.

Leon Slater def. Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

The Hardy Boyz celebrate with Leon Slater after the match.

We see John Skyler tied up to a chair and Santana comes up with a shovel and sits in front of him. Santana says he lives under pressure. He says if they want to take one of his, he’ll take all of theirs. He asks Skyler how he feels and if he thinks Ali cares about him. He teases hitting Skyler with the shovel but stops. He whispers into Skyler’s ear that he’s going to thrive.

Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin hits a basement clothesline for two. Maclin is distracted by Alisha and Eddie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Alisha pulls onto Maclin while the referee isn’t looking. Eddie sets up Maclin on the turnbuckle for a Backpack Stunner, but Maclin gets out of it and hits a backbreaker onto his knee. Maclin takes down Eddie with clotheslines and a Thesz Press. Maclin hits an Olympic Slam for two. Maclin sets up Eddie in the corner and Alisha distracts him again and Eddie takes him down. Eddie goes to the top turnbuckle, but Maclin chases him and hits an Olympic Slam. Maclin sets up Eddie for the Crosshairs. JDC and Myers run out and Eric Young comes out with The Northern Armory. Alisha puts The System ring on Eddie Edwards who hits it on Maclin for the win.

Eddie Edwards def. Steve Maclin by pinfall

After the match, Eric Young throws his mask to Maclin in the ring and leaves.

Joe Hendry comes out to the ring. He says he has sustained a serious rotator cuff injury. He says that he believes that if you can’t defend the championship then you shouldn’t be the champion. He says this past year has been an amazing journey and it’s all thanks to them. He says the medical team has advised him not to compete. He says he informed the medical team that he will defend the TNA World Championship at Rebellion, and he will defend it against the two biggest scumbags that he has come across and he will walk out of Rebellion as TNA World Champion. Kazarian comes out. Kazarian says he’s sick of his Tony Robbins, his stupid blue shirt and him. He says Hendry is barely going to be able to walk into the building. He says there’s no way he can hang with the king of TNA. He says he will dispose of Ethan Page and beat him to become TNA World Champion. Joe Hendry says at Unbreakable there will be a tag team match, Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard vs. Masha Slamovich and Joe Hendry. That’s how this week’s show wrapped up. Thanks for joining us!

