The TNA Rebellion 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Moose & JDC (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

Miguel and JDC kick things off for their respective teams. JDC controls the early action, isolating the left arm of The Rascalz member and focusing his offense on the limb.

Miguel fights back and takes over. He then tags in Austin, who hits a double dropkick to JDC. They deal with Moose and then hit a simaltaneous super kick to a seated JDC, Young Bucks-style.

Miguel goes for a springboard off the ropes from the apron, but Alisha grabs his foot. Moose gets involved as well, leading to a baseball slide from JDC. JDC then tags in Moose, and The System duo settle back into a comfortable offensive lead.

Miguel is sent shoulder-first into the steel ring post as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, JDC is dominating Miguel, again focusing his offense on the softened up arm of The Rascalz member as the crowd in attendance try and rally behind him.

Moose tags in and adds to the punishment Miguel’s arm is enduring. Austin eventually gets the much-needed hot tag from Miguel, and the ABC member immediately shifts the momentum in the match to his team’s favor.

Miguel tags back in after they settle into a comfortable lead, but he walks into a powerbomb from Moose that allows The System to take right back over. We see some more back-and-forth action leading to the finish.

The finishing sequence sees Alisha Edwards providing a distraction on the apron, as Brian Myers snuck in a finisher on Miguel, leading to JDC scoring the pinfall victory for The System team. Myers and Eddie Edwards join Moose and JDC in the ring to celebrate.

Match Result: Moose & JDC defeated Trey Miguel & Ace Austin

Tommy Dreamer Gives Masha Slamovich A Pep Talk

Backstage, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is huffing and puffing into the mirror as she talks about her issues with Tessa Blanchard.

“I’m not just ending your story. I’m the reason no one’s ever telling it again.” As she continues to rant, quick-cut clips of her in action, as well as Blanchard, are shown.

Tommy Dreamer ends up approaching Slamovich in front of the mirror, telling her “don’t ever doubt yourself, because [the fans] don’t either.”

A vignette in the alcoholics anonymous meeting with the person who Mike Santana had brought to TNA who says he’s back to square one. Mike Santana is there, and he says he’s woken up to stop running and face the demons. He says a great man once talked about hard times.

He talked about weakness and using it to create strength and push one forward. He talks about Ali who says he made his presence felt in this room. He said that’s weakness, a man who can’t face the truth and a man who runs. He says Ali is the true addict, as he is addicted to Mike Santana.

He says he looks at him who came from the bottom and will continue rising. He says he’s obsessed because he can’t control what’s meant to be. He says anything he does, he does it to be the best. He says the definition of an addict is someone who cannot admit that they have a problem.

He says at Rebellion, Ali comes face-to-face with a monster, the thing that he can’t stand, and he’s going to have no choice. He says that it’s over and he’ll make sure of it. He says at Rebellion he fights for him, he fights for her and for everyone that hasn’t made it to the room yet, and he’s going to keep fighting.

Heather by Elegance is backstage with Maggie Lee and the Personal Concierge and she Facetimes Ash by Elegance. Ash calls her incompetent.

They now have a 25% chance of winning and they don’t even need to be pinned to lose their titles. The Personal Concierge says they’ll do anything in their power to not lose the belts, by any means necessary.

Jacy Jane vs. Rosemary

In progress …

Refresh this page often for the latest TNA iMPACT results …