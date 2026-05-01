TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Vincent v. Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy and Dutch were banned from ringside, because that stipulation worked out so well last week.

Jeff attacked Vincent before the bell. Hardy snapmared Vincent and then hit him with a dropkick to the shoulder blades. Vincent dropped to the floor to regroup, and Hardy followed with a body block from the apron to the floor.

Back in the ring, Hardy went to the top, but Vincent yanked him off the top rope and crotched him. Hardy dropped to the floor, and Vincent worked him over against the ring apron.

Vincent worked over Hardy’s back in the ring. Hardy came back with a jawbreaker. Both guys went for a crossbody and collided in the middle of the ring. Hardy recovered and hit a clothesline and some vintage Jeff Hardy offense. Hardy went for a Twist of Fate, but Vincent blocked it. Vincent went for Sliced Bread, but Hardy countered that into a Twist of Fate for a near fall.

Hardy got a near fall off a Russian leg sweep. Vincent got a near fall of his own off of a rollup. Hardy dropped Vincent to the mat with a face-first suplex. Vincent came back with an inverted back suplex for a near fall. Vincent went to the top for a Swanton Bomb, but the lights went out. When they came back on, “Broken” Matt Hardy was standing between Vincent (on the top rope) and Jeff. For some reason, the referee did not call for a disqualification while Matt lead the crowd in “Delete! Delete! Delete!” chants. The lights went out again. When they came back up, Vincent was on the mat, Jeff was standing on the top rope, and Matt was gone. Jeff then hit the Swanton Bomb and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Jeff Hardy pinned Vincent (7:53).

Dutch came out after the match to drag Vincent to the back.

— Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian, who promised to win the first ever “Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap Match” tonight.

Adam Brooks v. Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) for the TNA international Championship

Brooks is from Australia, and his weight was announced in kilos because they’re a proper country that uses the metric system. The TNA International Championship looks great on Ali, and would only look better if it were the TNA World title.

Ali ground away on Brooks with a side headlock, then caught him with a beautiful step-up rana. Brooks charged in with a boot, but Ali caught him and spun around and caught Brooks with a back kick. Brooks caught Ali with a brutal boot, then backdropped Ali. Ali rolled to the floor to regroup.

Brooks followed Ali out to the floor for a brawl. Brooks tried to whip Ali into the ring apron, but Ali deftly slid over the mat, under the bottom rope, and onto the other side of the ring. When Brooks tried the same move, Ali caught him and drove him to the floor with a DDT.

Back in the ring, Ali hit his rolling hangman’s neckbreaker. A series of reversals and counters led to Brooks eating another DDT. Ali went for a powerbomb, but Brooks escaped and hit an enzuiguri. Ali tried for a dive, but Brooks caught him with a forearm.

Brooks charged right into a superkick from Ali, but Brooks still managed to powerbomb him out of the corner. Brooks hit a fisherman’s ushigoroshi for a near fall.

Brooks charged at Ali for a dropkick in the corner, but Ali got out of the way and Brooks landed on his head. After a bit of taunting from Ali towards Carlos Silva, Ali hit a 450 splash and got the pinfall.

Match Result: Mustafa Ali remains TNA International Champion, pinning Brooks after a 450 Splash (5:58).

— Eric Young challenged EC3 in a “No Rules, Anything Goes” match for next week to find out who the best man is.

Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard v. Rosemary, Allie & Mara Sadé

So the two months of nonsense in the haunted house has led to this, the return of Allie and Rosemary. At least this means the skits are over though.

“Allie died in Rosemary’s arms seven long years ago” was an actual line from Tom Hannifan as he built up this match.

Rosemary gave Crawford an exploder suplex out of the corner, and then when she wandered into Allie’s corner, Allie bit her. Rosemary dumped Moore and Blanchard to the floor, and then Sadé hit the three of them with a crossbody to the floor. Back in the ring, Rosemary got a near fall on Crawford.

Rosemary clotheslined Crawford and got the tag to Sadé. Moore also got the tag, and Moore and Sadé had a nice exchange. Sadé caught Moore with a sliding dropkick on the floor. Moore yanked Sadé off the ring apron to take control.

Sadé reversed a suplex on Moore, and got the tag to Rosemary. Rosemary missed a splash in the corner, and Crawford took her down with a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall.

Blanchard tagged in and worked over Rosemary’s knee. Blanchard dropkicked Rosemary in the back of the neck for a near fall. Rosemary was cornered in the heels’… uh, corner, and worked over. Blanchard drew Allie and Sadé into the ring to allow Moore and Crawford to choke out Rosemary.

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(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com)