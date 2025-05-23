The road to TNA Under Siege 2025 begins winding down tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns with the TNA Under Siege 2025 “go-home” episode of the show, with the final build to tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event.

Featured below are TNA iMPACT results from Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The “Cross the Line” video opener and theme plays to get things started as always.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

The theme for Mustafa Ali hits inside the Impact Zone and he makes his way to the ring for the first match of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle and the theme for his opponent, Ace Austin, hits. Out he comes for scheduled singles action, with his leg still taped up from last week’s attack. Ace Austin goes to the top rope and Mustafa Ali grabs his leg and hits a leg DDT. He runs and takes out Ace’s knee from behind. He drags Ace’s leg to the corner post and throws his leg against it. Ace goes to the top rope and Ali dropkicks him. Ace is hung up in the corner and Ali goes for a running basement dropkick but Ace moves out of the way and Ali crotches himself against the post. Ace goes to the top rope and goes for a Splash but Ali moves out of the way and locks in a Sharpshooter, but Ace gets to the ropes. Ace rolls up Ali for two and follows with a Jacknife pin for two. Ali hits a clothesline for two. Ali goes to the top rope for a 450 Splash but Ace moves out of the way and Ace hurls Ali into the corner. Tasha distracts Ace and Ali locks in an ankle hold and Ace taps.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A backstage promo by The System. Brian Myers says they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to beat up Joe Hendry and Elijah. Eddie Edwards says to pay close attention to his match tonight. Moose says they will stick their foot straight up Elijah’s ass. He says they’ll let all of Canada know that you always trust The System.

A backstage promo by Rosemary with a knocked out Lei Ying Lee and at Under Siege, either Xia Brookside embrace the darkness or they drag her kicking and screaming into it.

Northern Armory vs. Aztec Warriors

Travis Williams and Laredo Kid start off and Laredo takes down Travis with a shoulder block and a hurricanrana and a headscissors. Tag to Octagon Jr. and Judas Icarus. Octagon Jr. tags to Laredo Kid and they drop Icarus on his face and double superkick him. Laredo Kid corners and eats a double kick and Williams covers him for two. Williams tags to Icarus who hits a running forearm to Laredo Kid for two. Eric Young is arguing with the fans. Octagon Jr. gets the tag and he hits a tornillo to take out the Northern Armory and then Laredo Kid hits a moonsault on them from the top rope. Laredo Kid hits a superman forearm in the corner followed by a Michinoku Driver and Octagon Jr. hits a moonsault for the win.

Winners: Aztec Warriors

Xia Brookside is shown backstage with a still-recovering Lei Ying Lee. She responds to the comments made by Rosemary earlier in the show, vowing revenge on her at TNA Under Siege 2025 for all of those who are like her and refuse to sell their soul.

Eddie Edwards vs. Jake Painter

In progress now. Stay tuned …

Refresh this page often throughout the show for the latest TNA iMPACT results.

(H/T: Himanshu Doi and 411Mania.com)