This week’s show kicks off with Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt being shown at the commentary desk with their sad voices talking about how the TNA World Championship is held by someone in Trick Williams that is not even under contract with TNA Wrestling.

TNA World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

First Class vs. Aztec Warriors vs. The System vs. The Rascalz

We see footage from before the show of The System attacking Octagon Jr. of The Aztec Warriors backstage. He is not medically cleared to compete as a result, but Laredo will fight on by himself. On that note, the four teams make their respective entrances. The bell sounds to officially start the high-stakes four-way tag-team title eliminator opening match, where the winners advance to challenge The Nemeths for the titles at TNA Against All Odds 2025. After several minutes of intense back-and-forth action, it was The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz who emerged victorious. With the win, they will challenge Nic and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at TNA Against All Odds 2025. The Nemeths are interviewed about this backstage after the match and seem to be fine with it.

Winners: The Rascalz

Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh

Raj Singh makes his way to the ring after a video package airs on Harley Hudson and Myra Grace joining TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts division. Mustafa Ali comes out next with The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz. Ali rushes across the ring and kicks Singh’s block off at the start of the match. Then, within a minute, without even taking his shirt off, hits his 450 splash for the squash match victory. Afterwards, he once again got physical with Steelz in a moment of temporary insanity.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash By Elegance

Backstage, Arianna Grace informs her dad, Santino Marella, that they will team up tonight to take on Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford. Inside the Impact Zone, George Iceman introduces Ash By Elegance. Her opponent, Lei Ying Lee comes out next, and then the bell sounds to get things started.

