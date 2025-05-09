TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

We’re kicking off with Trick Williams coming to the ring with a whole load of security! It’s recapped that Trick attacked Hendry on NXT this week which led into a TNA World Title match being made for NXT Battleground on May 25th.

Trick asks if TNA doesn’t have love for him and says that he’s finally arrived and has 3% body fat and can snatch your woman’s heart. He talks about his cars named after ladies and says he’s here for one reason and one reason only — he took out the golden goose of TNA in Joe Hendry.

He says the fans can boo him all they want, but that Hendry came to NXT to embarrass him so he’s here in TNA embarrassing Average Joe. He says Joe wanted to be everyone’s friend and liked, but Trick wants to be respected. He says he’s going to take Joe out, take all his friends, and then take over his brand and that will probably make him sick.

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS! Hendry comes down to the ring looking none too pleased. Security stops him — and he nails Trick’s security team! He dives in and brawls with Trick, but security separates them. Trick escapes to the outside and talks trash. Joe grabs a security guy and gives him a Standing Ovation to end the opening segment.

Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

The show returns from the first commercial break of the evening to Robert Stone backstage with Victoria Crawford. He talks about how a Dog Collar match is not something he approves of, and can’t see upper-management liking it, either. He tells Crawford to focus on her debut later in the show.

Back inside the Impact Zone, the lights go down and out comes Rosemary for the first match of the evening. Joining Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on special guest commentary for this one is Xia Brookside. They talk to her about her ongoing issues with Rosemary.

Lei Ying Lee makes her way to the ring next. She settles inside and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Rosemary quickly settles into the early offensive lead. Rosemary does her upside down tangle spot in the ropes on Lee.

On the ropes, Lee lands a kick that gets her back in the fight. As things continue, Brookside gets involved from ringside and stops Rosemary from using brass knuckles. Lee follows up with her Thunder Struck finisher for the pin and the victory.

Match Result: Lei Ying Lee defeats Rosemary

Backstage: Mike Santana, Trick Williams, Sami Callihan & First Class

Backstage, Mike Santana is seen walking the halls when he passes Trick Williams. The two stop and glare at each other and continue on their respective paths. Santana approaches Sami Callihan, seated on some stairs with John Goblikon.

As they talk with respect for each other, First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro come into the picture, and end up trying to offer Callihan a spot in First Class. Obviously Callihan wasn’t interested. The show heads into another commercial break.

The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) vs. Aztec Warriors (Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid)

The show returns to an Ash By Elegance Make-over cinema-style segment without any words, just a lot of giddy behavior and slow-motion shots with camera affects.

Back inside the Impact Zone, The Great Hands duo of John Skyler and Jason Hotch make their way to the ring, cutting a promo about how Mustafa Ali is changing and how the world will soon feel it. They settle in the ring.

After that, the theme for their opposition hits and out comes The Aztec Warriors team of Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid. The Great Hands start off strong, however The Aztec Warriors fire up on offense and hit some big high-flying moves en route to the victory.

Once the match wraps up, Mustafa Ali hits the ring while The Aztec Warriors are celebrating their victory. An absolutely enraged Ali proceeds to violently beat down Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid, as even Tasha Steelz and The Great Hands try and stop him. The Rascalz eventually run down to make the save.

Match Result: The Aztec Warriors defeat The Great Hands

Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

The show heads to a commercial break after The Rascalz make the save. When the show returns, Mustafa Ali and Trey Miguel are both in the ring and ready for their scheduled one-on-one match. The bell sounds to get things started.

Miguel goes right at Ali, blasting him with chops in the corner. Ali easily fights back and takes over, continuing to showcase his new more violent style. He hits a big powerbomb to Miguel and stomps away at him.

Miguel gets in some kicks, but ends up being planted into the floor by a draping DDT off the ring apron by Ali. Back in the ring, Miguel comes alive and starts fighting back. He knocks Ali out to the floor and hits a big dive.

He heads to the top-rope and lands a flying meteora for a close two-count. Ali fights back, but eats a tornado DDT from Miguel on the floor. Ali recovers back in the ring, as Miguel is beat down by The Great Hands behind the referee’s back on the floor. Ali hits his finisher after that for the win.

Match Result: Mustafa Ali defeats Trey Miguel

