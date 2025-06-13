The post-TNA Against All Odds 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

– Mike Santana is shown outside the building. He is stopped by Santino Marella, who reminds him he is still suspended. Santana doesn’t want to hear it, but Santino talks to him like a friend and asks him not to blow it. Santana says he won’t because of the respect he has for him.

– Inside the arena, Santino Marella comes out and kicks off the show in the ring. He mentions being the TNA Director of Authority after we see him have security eject Robert Stone out of the building. He confirms Moose vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Slammiversary. He promotes the return of the TNA Champions Challenge for next week’s show, and the return of the 8-4-1 for tonight’s show.

– The IInspiration vs. Allysin Kay & Brittnie Brooks kick things off as the first match of the show. Santino introduced Cassie Lee and Jess McKay for their first match back on the show in years. They ended up winning with ease.

– The Hardys are shown backstage, admitting they’ve had some bumps in the road as of late. They vow to get back on track and get back to their goal of regaining the TNA Tag-Team titles tonight when they beat First Class later in the show.

– First Class Penthouse with Trick Williams. The First Class duo of AJ Francis and KC Navarro come out for their scheduled talk show segment. They taunt a young fan and refuse to give him money he was promised. They introduce the TNA Champion and out comes WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams. They defend themselves for turning on TNA to help an outsider win the title and then Trick tells him that they are alright light-skinned brothers in his book.

– Footage is shown of the TNA Against All Odds match between fellow Order 4 members Mustafa Ali and Jason Hotch. When it wraps up, we see Jason Hotch live backstage. The System walk up to him. Moose tells him to take out Leon Slater in their match tonight. Brian Myers says there’s no leader in their group and they’re all equal. Eddie Edwards says if he takes Leon out, they might think about taking him in. Order 4 comes in and they leave with Jason Hotch. The System find Matt Cardona and they challenge him and a partner to a match. Brian Myers faces off with him and leaves.

– The weekly TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex airs next. Tom Hannifan runs down some injury updates to TNA talents. Heather by Elegance has a chipped tooth but is not expected to miss any time. Tessa Blanchard is medically cleared for the 8-4-1 match tonight. Jason Hotch has bruising but is cleared to compete as well.

– Jason Hotch comes out to the ring accompanied by John Skyler for the next match of the evening. His opponent, Leon Slater, comes out next. A promo by Leon Slater airs picture-in-picture during his entrance and he says he will beat Moose at TNA Slammiversary and become the youngest TNA X-Division Champion of all-time. Hotch takes him down with a dropkick. A spin kick by Hotch for two. Hotch hits a backbreaker off the ropes for two. Hotch with a snapmare into a stretch. Hotch goes for a suplex but Slater reverses it into one of his own. Slater hits a handspring back elbow for two. Slater runs towards Hotch in the corner but Hotch gets out of the way and hits a rolling neckbreaker for two. Slater hits a Blue Thunder Bomb. Slater looks for a move off the apron but Hotch gets out of it and hits a double stomp. Hotch with a jacknife pin for two. Slater hits a leg lariat and hits a Swanton 450 for the win.

– Gia Miller is backstage with Tessa Blanchard. Tessa says after tonight there won’t be a question, she will be the No. 1 contender and become Knockouts Champion. She says this division will realize that they don’t need a leader, they need a reminder. Back in the arena, it’s time for the 8-4-1 match. It will begin with an eight-woman tag-team match. The winning team will advance to face each other in a fatal-four-way bout, with the winner earning a guaranteed TNA Knockouts title shot. The team of Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz end up beating the team of Rosemary, Dani Luna, Tessa Blanchard and Xia Brookside. The fatal-for-way gets underway immediately after, and although Hartwell hit her Hurts Don’t It finisher on Steelz and had things won, Kelly instead up stealing the victory at the last second. Killer Kelly is now confirmed as Masha Slamovich’s next challenger for the TNA Knockouts title. Slamovich is seen watching this on a monitor. Gia Miller walks up and asks for her thoughts. She says she’s gonna put Kelly back where she belongs. “On her knees in front of me, being my b*tch!”

– Footage is shown of Steve Maclin’s defense of the TNA International Championship at TNA Against All Odds. Backstage, we see “Bulletproof” Maclin live. He says Mance Warner gave every bit of the fight he said he would give him, but he’s still breathing as the TNA International Champion. He says he’s in a Champion’s Challenge with people he couldn’t give a damn about except Trick Williams. He says he is not afraid to drop him on his head for a KIA. He says it will be tag ’em, bag ’em and mayhem for all.

– Mance Warner and Steph De Lander come out. Steph says Mance Warner was screwed and the only one who does any screwing around here is the two of them. Mance Warner gets pissed off at a stage hand. Tommy Dreamer comes out to calm them down and Mance attacks him and hits a suplex on him. He hits a punt kick on Dreamer.

– The Hardys and First Class make their respective ring walks for the tag-team main event of the evening. The bell sounds and off we go. The Hardys take the offensive lead straight out of the gate. The duo isolate Navarro in the ring. Jeff Hardy works Navarro over a bit and then tags in Matt, who picks up where he left off. Matt leads fans in a loud “Delete! Delete” chant. Francis tries to get involved, but things backfire on him, as The Hardys hit their trademark Poetry in Motion to knock him out to the floor. The show heads into a mid-match break. Stay tuned …