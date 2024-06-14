Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Santana

The match begins with Mike Santana coming out strong, immediately targeting Zachary Wentz. He pushes Wentz into the corner and unleashes a flurry of strikes.

Wentz tries to counter by going for Santana’s eyes, but Santana whips him off the ropes and delivers a massive Back Body Drop. Wentz scrambles to Trey, prompting Santana to chase Trey around the ring. Seizing the opportunity, Wentz catches Santana off guard with a Moonsault, followed by Double Knees and a Shooting Star Press.

Wentz takes control, delivering a beatdown on Santana and locking in a Headlock. The crowd rallies behind Santana, who fights his way back to his feet and starts throwing punches. Wentz stops Santana’s momentum with an Atomic Drop and a kick to the chest, then chokes him on the ropes. While the referee is distracted, Trey takes advantage and chokes Santana on the ropes as well.

Wentz reapplies the Headlock, but Santana battles back with multiple elbows to Wentz. Santana gains the upper hand with a Rolling Buck 50 and a dive to the floor, taking Wentz off his feet.

Back in the ring, Santana hits a running Back Elbow and a huge Enzuigiri, followed by a devastating Death Valley Driver.

Santana goes for a spinning Clothesline, but Wentz counters with a combo ending in a Double Stomp. Wentz ascends to the top rope and connects with a Swanton Bomb, but Santana kicks out at two.

Wentz lines up Santana and delivers a Superkick, leading to an exchange of blows. Wentz gains the upper hand with a Headlock DDT.

As Trey attempts to interfere, Maclin appears and takes him out. Wentz goes for a Handspring, but Santana counters with “Spin the Block,” securing the three-count victory.

Mike Santana def. Zachary Wentz

Tom Hannifan sits down with Mustafa Ali for an in-depth interview, delving into Ali’s upcoming match against Trent Seven at Against All Odds.

We see the Digital Exclusive posted to TNA’s social media where The System begins to have second thoughts about their visit to The Hardy Compound. Meanwhile, Alisha Edwards is confronted by the other half of the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Masha Slamovich, who is then confronted by HEX.

Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle w/Allysin Kay

The match begins with the two Knockouts trash talking, which quickly escalates into shoving. Masha grabs a Headlock, and the two engage in a series of back-and-forth wrestling holds. Masha initially gets the best of Marti Belle, but Marti counters with a headlock of her own.

Marti lands a solid punch to Masha’s face and charges at her, only for Masha to take her down with a Drop Toe Hold and a kick to the face. Marti turns the tables with a knee to Masha’s back and distracts the referee, allowing Allysin Kay to choke Slamovich on the ropes.

Marti sends Masha to the corner and hits a Running Elbow followed by a Hip Attack. She mocks the iMPACT faithful and charges at Masha again, but Masha gets a boot up and follows with a kick to the face. Masha then runs at Marti, but Marti evades and tries to steal a victory. The referee catches her attempt, but Kay gets on the apron, distracting Slamovich enough for Marti to roll her up from behind and steal the victory!

Marti Belle def. Masha Slamovich

Xia Brookside is seen talking to Steph DeLander about her situation with PCO, asking if she’s spoken to him yet. DeLander replies that she plans to talk to him tomorrow night at Against All Odds. As they converse, AJ Francis and Rich Swann enter the frame, snatch De Lander’s black rose, and walk away with smirks on their faces.

Gia Miller interviews AJ Francis, accompanied by Rich Swann, and asks him if he believes his Digital Media title win was tainted due to Swann’s assistance. Francis responds by affirming that First Class has each other’s backs. Miller then inquires about the black rose, which prompts the lights to suddenly go out.

When the lights come back on, PCO is standing behind AJ Francis. Fearing PCO, Francis runs off, leaving Swann alone. PCO knocks out Swann before security intervenes, separating the two. PCO then picks up the black rose.

TNA Wrestling presents Against All Odds TOMORROW NIGHT, exclusively on TNA+!

Tasha Steelz vs. Dani Luna w/ Jody Threat & Lars Fredericksen

Dani Luna and Tasha lock up, showcasing their strength as they push and pull each other around the ring. Tasha gains the upper hand briefly by grabbing Luna’s hair, but Luna quickly retaliates with a Shoulder Tackle. Luna follows up with an Exploder Suplex and a low Clothesline, showing her dominance early in the match.

Tasha tries to fight back with a kick to the stomach, but Luna responds by sending her flying with another Suplex, followed by a Falcon Arrow. Luna goes for the cover, but Tasha kicks out. Tasha gains momentum by yanking Luna into the middle buckle and hitting an Uppercut and a kick, followed by a PK kick and a Headbutt.

Despite Luna’s efforts to fight back with forearms, Tasha continues her assault with Elbow Drops. Luna refuses to stay down, firing up the crowd with the support of Jody and Lars. Luna manages to hit two Clotheslines and a big Dropkick, followed by a Powerbomb. Luna goes for her finishing move, Luna Landing, but Tasha rakes her eyes and counters with a bulldog and a Slice Bread. Tasha attempts a submission, but Luna reaches the bottom rope, breaking the hold.

Tasha continues her attack with chops, but Luna counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Luna goes for Luna Landing again, but Tasha counters with a Cutter. Luna quickly reverses it into another Luna Landing, securing victory over Tasha.

Dani Luna def. Tasha Steelz

Gia Miller interviews Joe Hendry about The System’s attack on him last week on TNA iMPACT. Hendry reveals that he has enlisted Ace Steel, who expresses his belief in Hendry.

Kazarian enters the frame, boasting about putting on a clinic last week. He confronts Ace Steel, who challenges Kazarian to face Joe Hendry at Against All Odds. Kazarian seems taken aback but accepts the challenge, setting the stage for an intense showdown between the two.

The System at the Hardy Compound

The System arrives at the Hardy Compound and decides to go around back. Matt Hardy welcomes them from the balcony, but Moose sets off a trap of “Booby” fireworks, causing chaos.

Brian Myers finds a Matt Hardy action figure and suddenly finds himself in an arcade surrounded by more figures. He realizes Matt is just a cardboard cutout, and King Maxel appears. Myers is then transported into a ring surrounded by old memories and gear from his past. A skeleton of Edge spears him, and King Maxel climbs a ladder to hit a leg drop.

Eddie Edwards encounters Lord Wolfgang outside, who points at the moon. Eddie transforms into a werewolf and howls, joined by Lord Wolfgang.

Inside, Alisha hears a piano and explores the compound, encountering Queen Rebecca playing. Alisha calls her family freaks, annoying The Gothic Baby, who shoots confetti at her.

Moose continues to scream for Matt, and Bartholomew yanks on his leg, leading him to Señor Benjamin’s house. Inside, Señor Benjamin is watching TNA+. Moose looks at photos in Matt’s childhood home, but Matt suddenly slams his face into the wall and puts him in a wheelchair.

Alisha’s head is in a guillotine, Queen Rebecca drops it, and Moose is thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation. He emerges as his former football player self, puts on his helmet, and charges at Matt. Vanguard One appears and distracts Moose.

The screen flashes, showing The System outside the Hardy Compound, and Moose screams as the screen fades to black.

Ash By Elegance vs. Jada Stone

The Personal Concierge interviews Jada Stone and then abruptly kicks her out of the ring, announcing Ash By Elegance. Rosemary is seen in the rafters, observing the match intently.

Ash slaps Jada in the face and starts stomping on her in the corner. They go to lock up, but Ash rolls through and gets in Jada’s face, with Rosemary still lurking in the background. Jada responds with a Forearm Strike and follows up with a Dropkick. Ash rolls out of the ring to regroup, checking her teeth, and stops Jada from hitting a dive.

Ash then Suplexes Jada onto the floor and rolls her back into the ring, continuing her assault. She hits a Back Elbow, whips Jada into the corner, but receives a brutal Enziguri in return. Jada attempts a Moonsault but lands directly on Ash’s knees, halting her momentum. Ash capitalizes with Rarified Air from the top rope, securing the victory as Rosemary continues to watch from the balcony.

Ash By Elegance def. Jada Stone

In a chilling promo, a dark Jonathan Gresham delivers ominous words for Sami Callihan ahead of their match at Against All Odds. Gresham declares that it will be him versus Sami Callihan’s immune system.

Jordynne Grace reflects on her groundbreaking appearance at NXT Battleground, expressing disappointment with the outcome but emphasizing that she is still the TNA Knockouts Champion. She talks her open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship tomorrow night at Against All Odds, ready to defend her title against any challenger who dares to step up.

Matt and Tom are excited to run down the card for Against All Odds, which will be broadcast live on TNA+!

ABC vs Nic and Ryan Nemeth

The match begins with Chris Bey and Ryan Nemeth sizing each other up. They go to lock up, but Ryan quickly takes control with a drop to Bey’s face followed by a Fireman’s Carry. Bey sends Ryan off the ropes, but Ryan holds on and executes a Headlock takeover. Bey responds with a Shoulder Tackle and an Arm Drag, taunting Nic Nemeth in the process. Ryan tags in his brother, Nic, who locks up with Bey. Nic catches Bey with a quick roll-up, and they continue to wrestle, taunting each other with their signature taunts.

Nic lands a Dropkick on Bey and taunts back. Bey tags in Ace Austin, and they square off. Ace gains the advantage with a Drop Toe Hold and a kick to the back. Nic retaliates with a Back Body Drop, but Bey Double Stomps him. Ace quickly tags in Bey, who continues the assault with a solid shot. Nic tries to tag Ryan, but Bey stops him and tags in Ace, who delivers a Suplex and locks in a leg submission. Nic breaks free but gets floored by a Dropkick from Ace, who tags in Bey again. Bey hits Nic with a forearm to the back.

Nic tries to tag Ryan but fails. Ace chops Nic, who fires back on both members of ABC but gets shut down. ABC hits a tag team combo on Nic, but he refuses to stay down.

They continue to put a beatdown on Nic, hitting him with another tag team combo. Nic manages to move out of the way when Bey tries to hit a Big Splash in the corner and makes the tag to Ryan, who is fresh and on fire.

Ryan hits a massive Flying Clothesline and a Neckbreaker, then starts stalking Bey and goes for an elevated DDT. He gets pushed off but manages to make the tag to Nic, who catches Bey with a Fameasser, but Bey kicks out.

Ryan and Bey exchange forearms, then both hit each other with Double Clotheslines They crawl toward their corners and make the tags. Ace meets Nic with a flurry of offense, including a Springboard kick to the face. ABC hits a kick to the back of the head and a Brainbuster on Ryan. Ryan gets hit with a DDT from Bey, who is then taken out by Nic’s jumping Neckbreaker. All four men are down in the ring.

Ryan gets dumped to the floor, and Bey takes him out with a dive. Meanwhile, Ace and Nic exchange pins, and Ace catches Nic with the Face Stomp. ABC goes for the 1, 2 Sweet, but the Nemeth Brothers evade and Nic hits Danger Zone, securing the victory and momentum heading into Against All Odds!

